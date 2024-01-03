Bam Bam Boxing Club offering classes in the new year

Bam Bam Boxing Club, located just behind The Pin in Taber, offers boxing courses for all, including kids.

The participants, Mills says, learn proper form, the mental and physical aspects of the mechanics of boxing as well as mitt work, bag work, and conditioning. Mills says that the program was created by himself, and he has been teaching kids since 2012.

“The purpose of the kids boxing program is to share the physical, mental, and character-building aspects of the sport,” said Joel Mills, the instructor of the kids boxing program. “Boxing is such an important thing to learn not only physically but mentally. When a youngster finds the confidence to try their hand at boxing, it harnesses a confidence in them that cannot be matched, when a kid is confident, the world becomes a place of constant possibilities. I have boxed since I was 8 years old and I have dedicated my whole life to teaching people the positive aspects of boxing and boxing training. As far as the health benefits of boxing, they are staggering from a mental health and a physical health standpoint: weight loss, joint health, confidence, courage, all are improved. Socially, I find those kids that struggle to find their place are drawn to boxing, and it creates a social atmosphere where they can flourish, and it runs into other aspects of their life. I have gotten great positive reviews from teachers when troubled students start boxing.”

Mills says that there are no fundraising efforts with the kids boxing, but always community-orientated in the sense that the more kids that Bam Bam Boxing can teach, the importance of the sport and positivity of it will run into our community and abroad.

“People have really responded to what boxing can bring to our community and it is well supported by competitors and leisure boxers as well as our community,” said Mills. “I think it is a magical thing, boxing creates courage and integrity, as well as humbleness, which combines to create good people.”

Anyone and everyone are eligible to be part of the programs, Mills says, and those who wish to join or seek more information about the programs can reach out to him at 403-382-9322 or contact him on Facebook.

Mills says that the club meets on Tuesdays and Fridays for kids boxing with the times for kids ages four to seven being from 4:15 to 5 p.m. and 3:05 to 3:50 p.m. on Fridays. Kids eight to 12 years old, Mills says, meet from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Fridays.

The Amateur Program, Mills says, is 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 10 to 12 p.m.. on Saturdays. Other general boxing classes, Mills says, are held Monday from 7 to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Women’s Boxing Bootcamp, Mills says, is held Monday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.; an A.M. Fitness Bootcamp, Mills says, is on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 a.m.; a Morning Cross-Body Resistance is on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m.; a morning Heavy Bag class is on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m.; Tot’s Boxing, Mills says, is on Tuesday from 4:15 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and the Young Athlete Class (ages 6-12) is Monday and Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times