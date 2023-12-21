Bam Margera engaged to girlfriend Dannii Marie

The Jackass star, who began dating Marie in June, revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that he popped the question in October. "We're just a really good team. I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day...I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, 'That looks like fun.'". The former professional skateboarder - who has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for many years - noted Marie helped him get sober.