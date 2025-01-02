Ban on gas-powered leaf blowers begins in Annapolis
A ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in residential areas of the City of Annapolis took effect on January 1, 2025. The noise ordinance is meant to prohibit gas-powered blowers, and to push for residents and businesses to use electric ones. In a September statement, Mayor Gavin Buckley called the ban "another step Annapolis is taking to protect the health of city residents, workers and the environment." Some, including Annapolis resident Nicholas Burns, agree. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/city-of-annapolis-ban-on-gas-powered-leaf-blowers-takes-effect