Ban Musk making £78m donation to Reform, says Blairite think tank

Elon Musk with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party treasurer Nick Candy in Florida this week - Stuart Mitchell/Reform UK

Elon Musk should not be allowed to make a multi-million-pound donation to Reform UK, a Blairite think tank has said.

The IPPR has recommended introducing an annual cap on political donations from any one individual donor of £100,000.

Harry Quilter-Pinner, the interim executive director of the organisation, said the proposal would help to reverse the “Americanisation” of British politics.

Reform leader Nigel Farage recently revealed Mr Musk, the Tesla owner, is actively considering making a large donation to his party.

There has been speculation that he could donate as much as $100 million (£78.8 million).

Mr Quilter-Pinner said the IPPR had drawn up its recommendation on capping donations before the recent speculation about Mr Musk.

Explaining the reasoning behind the proposal, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we have seen since 2000 is a doubling of the amount of money coming into British political parties and more concerning still than the quantum has been the rise in the concentration.

“So we have had a huge increase in what we call mega-donors, so that is donors giving more than £1 million to one party in one year and before 2017 we had never seen more than 10 million pounds worth of mega donations to a party in a year, since that year we have breached it four times - three times for the Conservatives, once to Labour.

“So we are seeing this Americanisation of British politics as more money flows in.”

Mr Farage said Mr Musk is actively considering making a large donation to his party

It came as Mr Farage labelled the Electoral Commission “establishment stooges” after the organisation’s boss urged the Government to tighten donation rules.

Vijay Rangarajan, the chief executive of the elections watchdog, told The Guardian that “the system needs strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law since 2013, to protect the electoral system from foreign interference”.

Mr Farage tweeted: “Once again the Electoral Commission prove themselves to be establishment stooges. Both Labour and the Tories are now terrified of Reform and Elon Musk.

“Never mind peerages for donations or the millions given to them by foreign businessmen via UK companies in the past. This old order needs to be swept away.”

Writing for The Telegraph on Wednesday, Mr Farage said Mr Musk “left us in no doubt that he is right behind us” and launched “ongoing negotiations” about a financial contribution.

It came after Mr Farage and Reform treasurer Nick Candy met the tech billionaire at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday.

Mr Farage shared a photograph of the two on Tuesday with the caption: “Britain needs Reform.” Mr Musk replied: “Absolutely.”

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Quilter-Pinner said “mega-donors” risked further eroding public trust in politics.

“The challenge is we are in a time when trust in politics has declined, where more people feel a lack of agency, a lack of control and they feel like their vote doesn’t count,” he said.

“And when we polled people a year or so ago people said the thing they thought swung parties the most was where the donations are coming from, that they weren’t serving the interests of British people.”

He said a £100,000 annual cap would help prevent wealthy individuals or big business from “skewing our political system”.

Asked specifically if Mr Musk should be prevented from giving a big donation to any one party, Mr Quilter-Pinner said: “I think this is bigger than Elon Musk… I think the rules should be changed so that Elon Musk cannot give £100 million to one political party either through X or through shell companies, absolutely.”

Asked if he would also oppose a donation of just £1 million from Mr Musk, he said: “Absolutely. We need a democracy which is driven by people and not by money.”

Mr Musk is a vocal critic of the Labour Government and has accused Sir Keir Starmer of eroding freedom of speech by running a “tyrannical police state”.

The IPPR was formed in the late 1980s by left-leaning academics. It was very influential on government policy during Sir Tony Blair’s time in Downing Street.

Foreign donations are not allowed in UK politics, but donations can be made through a “UK-registered company which is incorporated in the UK and carries on business in the UK”, according to Electoral Commission rules.

A contribution of £78 million would easily eclipse the biggest single party donation in British history – a £10 million gift by Lord Sainsbury to the Conservative Party in 2023.