Ban on smoking in cars with children inches closer

Smoking in cars carrying children has been banned in England and Wales since 2015 [PA]

Guernsey deputies have published a new law that would ban people from smoking in cars carrying children.

Health and Social Care (HSC) said the legislation would come into effect on 1 November if passed.

The States agreed in May to make "smoking a tobacco product in an enclosed motor vehicle carrying a child" a criminal offence.

Dr Nicola Brink, director of Public Health, said the legislation aimed to "protect children from second-hand smoke and its harmful effects".

She added "there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke".

"This is of particular concern for children in cars who have no control over the environment in which they're placed," she said.

Dr Brink said the new law would "bring Guernsey up to date with the rest of the British Isles".

Smoking in cars carrying children has been illegal in England and Wales since 2015.

Guernsey Police said if passed the offence would carry a Band C fixed penalty notice of £125, or £115 if paid within seven days.

Deputies are due to vote on the new law on 23 October.

