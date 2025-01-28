Ban under-16s from social media, say public

Dominic Penna
·4 min read
Boy on smartphone
Boy on smartphone

The majority of the public support banning under-16s from social media platforms like X and Instagram, a poll has found.

A survey of 2,016 adults by the More in Common think tank showed 75 per cent wanted the minimum age for accessing social media sites to be raised from 13 to 16.

It comes amid renewed pressure on tech giants over concerns about the impact of their platforms on young people, and follows the revelation that Southport killer Axel Rudakabana viewed a graphic video on X before killing three girls in a horrific knife attack.

The Labour Government last year refused to rule out raising the age limit unless social media companies step up their efforts to protect children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Kyle, the Science Secretary, has spoken to legislators in Australia about their plans to ban under-16s, indicating a similar ban could be “on the table” in the UK in the future.

Last week, Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, said social media was exposing youngsters to inappropriate content and that smartphones should “ideally” not be used until the age of 16.

Support for banning under-16s from social media is supported across the political spectrum, including by 79 per cent of Conservative voters and 81 per cent of Reform UK supporters.

Three in four Labour voters (75 per cent), as well as 76 per cent of Liberal Democrat backers, would also favour such a move.

Luke Tryl, the UK director of More in Common, said: “Support for raising the age at which young people can use social media to 16 is pretty much as close to a slam dunk as you can get in public opinion popularity terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a Government that desperately needs public opinion and policy wins – and raising the age of access to social media would be one of them.”

The polling, carried out between Jan 17 and 20, also found 71 per cent of adults wanted a ban on all smartphones in school.

Just 14 per cent opposed the idea.

The Conservatives will try to force the Government to introduce a ban on smartphone use in schools through its education Bill.

Tabling an amendment to the Bill last week, Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, said phones and social media were “damaging our children’s education”.

Seventy-two per cent said social media had a negative impact on young people, with only 14 per cent saying its effect on children and teenagers was positive.

Three-quarters of adults (75 per cent) would back a licensing scheme for “child-friendly” smartphones, designed to protect from addictive content.

ADVERTISEMENT

And four in five (79 per cent) would support Ofcom, the regulator, being given new powers stopping children from accessing apps that were “addictive by design”.

Anna McShane, director of the think tank The New Britain Project, which led the research, said: “Very few issues unite the public like this.

“People don’t trust social media platforms to regulate themselves, and they want their government to act. It would be a brave government that ignored these calls.

“At a time when the Government has put so much stock in technology transforming Britain’s prospects, social media threatens to toxify the whole sector.”

‘Deep-seated reform’

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, called for “deep-seated reform of the way social media is regulated”.

“This research makes clear that there is a strong appetite to safeguard children, and their health, across the political spectrum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Molly Russell took her own life aged 14 after viewing harmful content on social media sites.

Her parents warned on Tuesday that a “bonfire” of safety measures by Meta had made its Facebook and Instagram channels just as dangerous as when Molly ended her life.

Meta insisted there was “no change” to how it defined and treated content encouraging eating disorders or suicide, but campaigners have been dismayed by plans to scale back moderation efforts.

The debate about online harms has also been reignited by the sentencing of the Southport killer.

Rudakubana, who was 17 when he murdered three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, watched a video of an Islamist knife attack on X minutes before the massacre.

He was also able to illegally download an al-Qaeda manual, prompting Mr Kyle and Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, to tell tech giants they must be more proactive in tackling extreme content.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Trump ‘Serious as a Heart Attack’ About Launching Trade War With Canada and Mexico

    Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Opinion - Trump tells federal employees, ‘You’re fired!’ But wait — not so fast.

    The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • Freeland's 'plan to stand up to Trump' targets $200B worth of U.S. goods

    Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland released Monday what she's calling her "plan to stand up to Trump" — a policy document that includes the threat of big tariffs on U.S. goods to make the Americans pay if they go after the Canadian economy.Freeland called on the federal government to take a hard line and "immediately publish a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation list" that includes $200 billion worth of U.S. products that could be subject to Canadian trade action if President Don

  • Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.

    OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago

    Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Greenland’s Prime Minister Wants the Nightmare to End

    Watching Trump from the future 51st state

  • 31 People Who Replied With FACTS To Foolishness From Trump, Musk, And Their Followers

    "Another in a long series of moments when he did not become presidential. Or an adult."

  • Using Trump’s own legal arguments, Pulitzer Board seeks stay of Trump defamation case while he’s in office

    The Pulitzer Prize board is asking a judge to hit pause on a defamation case President Donald Trump filed against until his presidency is over, using Trump’s own legal arguments against him.

  • Florida GOP Turns on ‘Bully’ DeSantis and Says He Can’t Just ‘Generate Headlines’ Anymore

    Ron DeSantis’ waning influence was exposed Monday when Florida Republicans rejected a special legislative session he called to address illegal immigration. The Florida legislature, which infamously operated at DeSantis’ behest in recent years, adjourned his special session mere minutes after it began and rebuked the governor in the process. The leaders then convened their own session to prioritize immigration reform that aligns closer to Donald Trump’s priorities and not those of DeSantis, who t

  • Ex-White House Ethics Lawyer Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Nakedly Illegal Action’

    Norm Eisen also detailed how the president is delivering on a chilling campaign pledge and then some.

  • Fired government watchdog: ‘So, Friday night I got an email’

    Mark Greenblatt, a former inspector general of the Department of the Interior, described the moment he learned he had been fired in an interview on Monday. “So, Friday night I got an email on my work phone, and I checked it,” Greenblatt told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And on there was, it said White House notification.…

  • Carney Says Canada Can Use Electricity for Leverage If US Starts Trade War

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney, the former central banker who’s running to lead Canada, said the government should be open to curbing electricity exports to the US if it needs to retaliate against tariffs from the Trump administration.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersBudapest Mayor Aims to Block Orban’s Plans to Build ‘Mini Dubai’Billionaire Developer Ca