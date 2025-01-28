Ban under-16s from social media, say public

The majority of the public support banning under-16s from social media platforms like X and Instagram, a poll has found.

A survey of 2,016 adults by the More in Common think tank showed 75 per cent wanted the minimum age for accessing social media sites to be raised from 13 to 16.

It comes amid renewed pressure on tech giants over concerns about the impact of their platforms on young people, and follows the revelation that Southport killer Axel Rudakabana viewed a graphic video on X before killing three girls in a horrific knife attack.

The Labour Government last year refused to rule out raising the age limit unless social media companies step up their efforts to protect children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Kyle, the Science Secretary, has spoken to legislators in Australia about their plans to ban under-16s, indicating a similar ban could be “on the table” in the UK in the future.

Last week, Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, said social media was exposing youngsters to inappropriate content and that smartphones should “ideally” not be used until the age of 16.

Support for banning under-16s from social media is supported across the political spectrum, including by 79 per cent of Conservative voters and 81 per cent of Reform UK supporters.

Three in four Labour voters (75 per cent), as well as 76 per cent of Liberal Democrat backers, would also favour such a move.

Luke Tryl, the UK director of More in Common, said: “Support for raising the age at which young people can use social media to 16 is pretty much as close to a slam dunk as you can get in public opinion popularity terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a Government that desperately needs public opinion and policy wins – and raising the age of access to social media would be one of them.”

The polling, carried out between Jan 17 and 20, also found 71 per cent of adults wanted a ban on all smartphones in school.

Just 14 per cent opposed the idea.

The Conservatives will try to force the Government to introduce a ban on smartphone use in schools through its education Bill.

Tabling an amendment to the Bill last week, Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, said phones and social media were “damaging our children’s education”.

Seventy-two per cent said social media had a negative impact on young people, with only 14 per cent saying its effect on children and teenagers was positive.

Three-quarters of adults (75 per cent) would back a licensing scheme for “child-friendly” smartphones, designed to protect from addictive content.

ADVERTISEMENT

And four in five (79 per cent) would support Ofcom, the regulator, being given new powers stopping children from accessing apps that were “addictive by design”.

Anna McShane, director of the think tank The New Britain Project, which led the research, said: “Very few issues unite the public like this.

“People don’t trust social media platforms to regulate themselves, and they want their government to act. It would be a brave government that ignored these calls.

“At a time when the Government has put so much stock in technology transforming Britain’s prospects, social media threatens to toxify the whole sector.”

‘Deep-seated reform’

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, called for “deep-seated reform of the way social media is regulated”.

“This research makes clear that there is a strong appetite to safeguard children, and their health, across the political spectrum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Molly Russell took her own life aged 14 after viewing harmful content on social media sites.

Her parents warned on Tuesday that a “bonfire” of safety measures by Meta had made its Facebook and Instagram channels just as dangerous as when Molly ended her life.

Meta insisted there was “no change” to how it defined and treated content encouraging eating disorders or suicide, but campaigners have been dismayed by plans to scale back moderation efforts.

The debate about online harms has also been reignited by the sentencing of the Southport killer.

Rudakubana, who was 17 when he murdered three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, watched a video of an Islamist knife attack on X minutes before the massacre.

He was also able to illegally download an al-Qaeda manual, prompting Mr Kyle and Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, to tell tech giants they must be more proactive in tackling extreme content.