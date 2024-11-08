Ban on wood-burning stoves in new homes ditched

The Scottish government has confirmed it is ditching restrictions on the installation of wood-burning stoves in newbuild homes or conversions.

SNP ministers introduced regulations in April - while still in a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens - to ban new homes and buildings from using direct-emission heating systems including gas or oil boilers.

The rules were temporarily halted in September after concerns were raised that a ban on wood and peat burners would have a negative impact on people living in rural areas.

The government has now amended the New Build Heat Standard (NBHS) regulations to allow "the installation of bioenergy and peat main heating systems - and any type of secondary heating systems".

However, the ban on mains gas and oil boilers as a main heating system will remain.

The proposals were designed to encourage builders to fit clean heating systems such as heat pumps or heat networks.

At the time, ministers said they hoped the move would help reduce air pollution and tackle climate change.

Climate Action Minister Alasdair Allan said the government had dropped the original plans after listening to concerns from rural and island communities "about resilience in times of bad weather or power outages".

'Positive step'

The government had also recognised arguments about "the wider use of bioenergy and peat for other reasons", he said.

Allan added: "These changes address these concerns whilst retaining the spirit of the original legislation, which aims to eradicate polluting gas and oil boilers from new homes and buildings."

The minister said the amended New Build Heat Standard would be crucial in helping to reduce emissions from new buildings.

He said that it would prevent the need for retrofit in the future and "ensure a cleaner and greener Scotland".

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes previously said she had concerns about the ban, citing the impact it could have on older people in her Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency.

The Scottish Islands Federation said it was "delighted" that its concerns had been acted on.

Vice chairman Luke Fraser said: "We believe there is a need to help sustain and support the resilience of households in rural and island communities through the use of wood burning stoves and burning of peat, and the changes to the NBHS announced today have taken this on board.

“While we are in support of the need for climate action, progress must be made in tandem with developing and enhancing the resilience and sustainability of our communities, not at their expense.

"This change is a positive step in that direction."