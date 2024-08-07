Banana Festival returns to Sacramento with more fruit-themed fun. Here’s what to expect

The Sacramento Banana Festival returns to the capital city this month with more fruit-themed fun.

Festivities take place Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, at William Land Park, according to the Banana Festival website.

“The Banana Festival is a great family-friendly multicultural event,” organizers said on the website. “We celebrate the beautiful countries in the world where bananas grow, their eclectic cultures, ethnically diverse people, food and rhythmic music.”

Nakia Porter, Melanin Day School Academy director, tries to get the younger children to bow after their performance at the 11th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at William Land Park in Sacramento.

When and where is Sacramento Banana Festival in 2024?

The Banana Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

It’ll be in the Village Greens section of William Land Park, 3855 East Park Road in Sacramento.

Brenda Osorio-Vallejo dances during the performance by the Brazilian Center For Cultural Exchange of Sacramento at the 11th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at William Land Park in Sacramento.

What can I eat at the festival at William Land Park?

It’s all about bananas at the Banana Festival, now in its 13th year.

According to the website, more than 25 food vendors and trucks will be at the event, with many serving banana-inspired treats.

You can expect banana bean pies, banana cheesecake, banana pudding, banana splits, banana beignets and frozen chocolate-covered bananas.

There are also banana street tacos, banana caramel nachos and banana-glazed turkey rolls.

For the adults, there’s a banana bar that serves banana-flavored beer, wine and margaritas.

Millie, 7, and her sister Claire, 4, dressed as bananas to attend Sacramento’s annual Banana Festival in 2019.

What are things to do at event? Are there kids’ activities?

Attendees can expect a variety of activities at the Banana Festival, including live music, retail shopping and community resource booths.

Families can enjoy the Kids Zone, which has inflatable obstacle courses, rock climbing, a reptile zoo and arts and crafts.

The festival will host several contests, such as a banana eating contest, pie eating contest, a mini parade and best-dressed banana dog costume contest.

How much do tickets cost?

Pre-sale tickets are available on Eventbrite until Friday, Aug. 16.

Advance ticket prices for one-day entry for adults are $8. Children 6 to 17 years old are $6.

Seniors and military personnel are also $6.

At the gate, tickets for adults cost $10, and admission for children, seniors and military members costs $8.

Kids 5 and under are free.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.