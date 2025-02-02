Banana mystery deepens as more are spotted in street

More bananas were found on the corner of Abbey Road and Wensor Avenue in Beeston [BBC]

An a-peel-ing mystery deepens after another plate of peeled bananas was left in a leafy Nottinghamshire street and disappeared after just one night.

While inquiries by residents into who left them behind have so far proved fruitless, the bananas piled high on a plate have been left for over a year - and another plate was discovered on Saturday night.

According to residents, the fruity deposit arrives overnight between the first and second day of each month, when about 16-20 peeled bananas are left out on the corner of Abbey Road and Wensor Avenue in Beeston.

Luke Roberts and Jai Brewer, who travelled three hours from Slough to see the landmark on Sunday morning, were left disappointed when they found the plate had gone missing.

Luke Roberts and Jai Brewer (left to right) said they loved the "silly adventure" [BBC]

"We came up at seven o'clock last night and there was nobody here. We've gone nuts about it," said Mr Roberts.

"I love it, it's a silly adventure and it's harmless."

Mr Brewer added: "Explaining [the trip] to our families has been funny but they're very accommodating.

"We've come back this morning and they're gone."

The disappointment was echoed by 36-year-old resident Alistar Exworthy, who said: "We delayed going to the shops until today because this route takes us past the bananas. It's sad."

The plate was nowhere to be found in the morning [BBC]

A group of students came to have a look after seeing the bananas featured online, with Josh Woods adding: "It's cool to live near them".

Marie Smith, an 80-year-old resident, has lived in the area for 48 years but said she had never known anything like it.

"We saw them last year and had to come back. It makes me laugh.

"My granddaughter who was in Lanzarote picked it up asked me what was happening with the bananas."

But the occurrence left a bad taste in some neighbours' mouth last month, when concerns were raised over the bananas going mouldy.

A resident has previously tried to take the matter in her own hands and put a sign in the usual spot to deter the yellow fruit being left there again.

The attempt however proved unsuccessful, with the bananas making yet another mysterious appearance.

