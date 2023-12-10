Bancroft Museum holds Christmas Craft Sale

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum had their second annual Christmas craft sale at the Faraday Community Centre on Nov. 25. Organizer Mary Kavanagh says that the event was a great success and raised about $400 for the museum’s programs.

Kavanagh told The Bancroft Times on Nov. 22 that this was the second year the museum had held this Christmas craft sale and that preparations were going well. She said they were going to have a wonderful variety of Christmas crafts and baked goods, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey, knit goods and wooden art items. “Everyone is looking forward to the variety of goods under one roof. Many one-of-a-kind items. The museum 2024 calendar will also be available [for $5 each]. All museum proceeds support programs at the museum,” she says.

On the day of the craft sale, Kavanagh said it was going extraordinarily well, and though they’d started at 10 a.m., they’d had people lined up waiting to get in before that. “It’s been steady all day. We have 22 vendors. We did have 24 vendors but I wanted to leave room between tables for anyone coming in wheelchairs so it’s not too tight for them to get around. So that’s worked out as well,” she says.

Kavanagh reiterated that everything the museum makes goes back toward the museum’s programs. “It gives the vendors a chance to sell their wares before Christmas, and especially for all those people it’s a home industry for them and it’s a little extra money for them to spend at Christmas. It also allows people to pick up things they know are made well,” she says.

Jennifer Reus was at her table selling her hand-knit wares. “It’s steady, it’s been good. There’s a lot of sales around so people have been doing the circuit,” she says.

Kavanagh told The Bancroft Times that overall, the Christmas craft sale was very successful and all the vendors were pleased with the number of people who attended. “A special thanks to Bancroft Community Transit for providing transportation to all who wished to attend several Christmas craft sales that took place on Nov. 25. The Heritage Museum has a very active and engaged board of directors, who all worked together to creative a positive, fun event. The museum raised about $400,” she says. “It will be used to support programs at the museum.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times