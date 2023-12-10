Bancroft Santa Claus Parade ushers in the season

The Bancroft Santa Claus Parade, organized by the Bancroft Lions Club, brought the Christmas season to town, and many a smile along the parade route. Overall, over 20 floats participated in this year’s parade, and one of the organizers, Lion Steve Scally, says that this year’s event was a huge success.

The Bancroft Santa Claus parade has been held since 1945, and the Bancroft Lions have organized it every year except one year when the Town of Bancroft took it over. Scally and Stapley told The Bancroft Times back in November that the town turned it back over to the Lions when they realized how logistically intensive it was. Scally says they’ve had many years’ experience with the parade, which helps, but they also have many hands helping out with it too.

This year, parade organizers had a warming room, hot chocolate, coffee and new this year, hot dogs. They’ll also had bags of candy for participants when they returned after the parade. Post parade, the kids were able to visit with Santa at Santa’s House, tell him what they want for Christmas and get a photo taken with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

On Dec. 1, Scally told The Bancroft Times that the preparations were going well and that they were expecting over 20 floats and between four and eight walking groups in the parade.

MP Shelby Kramp Neuman was there, as was MPP Ric Bresee, and Bresee thought it was going to be a great event, with the day being so sunny and clear. “You can’t beat this weather. I’ve done two parades in the snow and rain already. Even last night in Stirling it rained the entire way there, let up during the parade and then started up again. It’s like somebody planned it,” he says.

Vanessa, a member of the Bird’s Creek Community Baptist Fellowship, who had a float in the parade, said it was the first float she’d done. “So, a lot of ideas went through my head and I thought, let’s try something new and so we did. I wanted to do a family theme, so that’s what we have this year and it’s about the birth of baby Jesus,” she says.

Scally told The Bancroft Times that the parade went very well overall, and was in his and many other Lions’ opinions, the largest in many years. “There were many new entries and a couple who returned after an absence of a few years. The atmosphere at the marshall yard was one of excitement and great anticipation ... time to start the holiday season. All the participants were in fine spirits and cooperative, making my job very easy,” he says.

Scally wished to thank all the parade participants as well as the Town of Bancroft for their tremendous support. He also said it was a pleasure to have Dianne Garbut-Winmill as their Parade Marshall, saying she was a true ambassador for the parade. “And, of course, our anonymous judges who willingly give their time to make some very difficult decisions,” he says. “This year there were a goodly number of entries to choose from and we will be releasing the results very shortly.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times