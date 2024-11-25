Band Aid 40 branded 'horrific' by listeners as Bob Geldof breaks down in tears over 'work of art' charity song

Bob Geldof arrives for the recording of the Band Aid 30 single at Sarm Studios in Notting Hill, London in 2014 (PA Archive)

The reimagined Band Aid 40 charity single has picked up mixed reviews from fans - with some criticising it as a "hot mess” that isn’t “a patch on the original’.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the legendary song, a new version titled Do They Know It’s Christmas? 2024 Ultimate Mix was released on Monday, accompanied by a special video.

Band Aid’s latest track blends voices from Band Aid (1984), Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014), and has been produced by Trevor Horn, who has used advanced production techniques to merge the three recordings, blending the voices of different generations into a single cohesive track.

The compilation is backed by the Band Aid house band of Sir Paul McCartney, Sting, John Taylor (bass), Phil Collins, Roger Taylor, Danny Goffey (drums), Thom Yorke (piano), Paul Weller, Damon Albarn, Midge Ure, Johnny Greenwood, Gary Kemp and Justin Hawkins (guitar).

The song’s creator, Bob Geldof, became emotional during an appearance on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast show, calling the reimagined track a "work of art" after listening to the track live on-air.

Getting choked up, he told Zoe, 54: “I think it's a work of art. Aren't the voices incredible? I think it's one of the greatest production art that has ever been done on a rock and roll record.”

Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure masterminded the first ever Band Aid single, Do They Know It’s Christmas, nearly 40 years ago (PA Wire)

Despite the ambitious effort, the new version has faced criticism from listeners, who shared their disappointment on X after hearing the debut of the track.

“I’m sorry, but that new Band Aid 40 single is horrific,” one listener penned on X/Twitter. “Not keen on hearing it in November either TBH.

“Nothing holds a candle to the original version no matter how much Bob Geldof wants to paint it differently. Not sure how it raises money either in the age of streaming?”

“Tbh, Band Aid 40 ain't all that,” another wrote. A third added: “I'm sorry but that's a hot mess”.

A fourth shared: “Band Aid 40 is good but it’s not a patch in the original”.

“Wtf have they done to Band Aid 40 song ? .. god damn awful !” another listener echoed.

However, some listeners had a differing view and instead praised the song, with one admitting they were left in 'tears' at the track.

One penned: “Sir Bob has done the song proud, I was worried about another version but it was good and had me sat in the car in tears doing the sch run! Such an iconic song for such a good cause.”

“'Wasn't expecting much but it was a lot better than I thought it would be,” another commented. A third added that their “heart was full listening to it”.

“Hearing @PaulYoungParlez and that opening line bought a tear to my eye, very good! #BandAid40,” a listener penned.

The social media commentary comes after Geldof said his Band Aid charity single has “kept millions of people alive” after a new 40th anniversary version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? faced criticism.

To mark the song’s milestone, a remix has been created which blends the voices of artists who have featured on previous editions including Harry Styles, George Michael and Bono.

Ed Sheeran said last week that they did not ask for permission to re-use his vocals from when he sang on Band Aid 30 in 2014, and that he would have “respectfully” declined the request.

The singer-songwriter said in a social media post that “a decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed”, citing a post by British-Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG that criticised foreign aid in Africa.

Responding to the comments in an interview with The Sunday Times, Geldof said: “This little pop song has kept millions of people alive.

“Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal?”

He added: “Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy?

“No abstract theory regardless of how sincerely held should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality. There are 600 million hungry people in the world – 300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other but it is not.

“We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.”

Fuse ODG said in an Instagram Story post that he had turned down the chance to take part in Band Aid 30 alongside Sheeran a decade prior.

“I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa,” he wrote.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.”

He added: “By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.

“My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.

“Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

In another post, he said they welcomed anyone “genuinely trying to support the continent” but it needs to be “a spirit of collaboration not patronisation, solidarity not charity”.

The original Band Aid single saw artists join forces in 1984, led by Boomtown Rats frontman Geldof and Ultravox’s Midge Ure to help charities working with starving children in Ethiopia.

Do They Know It’s Christmas? went straight to number one that year and became the fastest-selling single of all time in the UK, selling a million copies in the first week alone.

It remained at number one for five weeks, going on to sell more than three million copies.