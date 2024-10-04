The Band of Heathens Collab with Hayes Carll for New Album “Hayes & The Heathens”: 'Our Main Goal Is Fun' (Exclusive)

"I just have a big ol' grin on my face playing with these guys," Carll tells PEOPLE. "I've never been a member of a band before and it's pretty liberating"

Casen Hutton Hayes & The Heathens

The Band of Heathens has found a new collaborator in Hayes Carll.

Just last month, the rock group and Grammy-nominated folk star announced that they would be joining forces as Hayes & The Heathens for a brand-new self-titled album, set to drop on Friday, Oct. 4 that they defined "something between country-funk and good-time boogie," according to The Heathens' Gordy Quist.

“Leaning into each other’s strengths we found some sonic territory new to all of us, something between country-funk and good-time boogie," Quist says in a press release of their collaboration. "The deciding factor for all of our creative choices on the record came down to the simple question of what sounds more fun.”

Courtesy of Hayes and the Heathens 'Hayes and the Heathens' cover art.

According to the release, the album will feature singles including "Any Other Way" — which Carll calls "one man’s laissez-faire philosophy set to some country-funk goodness" — as one of its new original songs. The group will also unique spin on The Proclaimers' 1988 hit "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)."

The music video for "Any Other Way" features a candid, sepia-toned compilation of the longtime friends joking around with each other and getting down as they record their single.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE as they share the audio for another track, "Adeline," The Heathens' Ed Gordy said that the band's collaboration with "Drunken Poets' Dream" singer-songwriter Carll was "totally smooth sailing."

"The only real direction for the whole project was: 'Let’s have fun,'" Gordy says. "This was like a break from our real day jobs, where we could play hooky from school and see what we could get away with."

"I just have a big ol' grin on my face playing with these guys," Carll says. "I've played music for a long time but I’ve never been a member of a band before and it’s pretty liberating. It’s so collaborative and I feel like my job is easier. There are parts of the show where I get to just be a guy with a guitar having fun."

The group adds in that while they would consider it "great" if Hayes & The Heathens "turns into something bigger," having fun making some music together was much more important.

"We approached this as a chance to create and collaborate and not worry too much about anything else. We have our separate careers that we put plenty of work into so we weren’t looking to add stress or strain to our lives," the group tells PEOPLE. "Our main goal from the beginning has just been to have fun playing music and in that way, it’s been a huge success."

Additionally, after the self-titled album's release on Oct. 4, the group will be launching a brand-new music festival, Everybody's Somebody Fest, in Luckenbach, Texas the following day.

According to Hayes & The Heathens, the group began developing the concept of a festival after playing in the small Texas town together, known for its country music scene, back in October 2023.



"Luckenbach is a really interesting 'town' that holds a mystical place in Texas musical history,' they say of planning the festival. "The motto there is 'Everybody is Somebody in Luckenbach,' and we loved the idea of bringing folks together to experience a full day of music and fun in such a unique place."

The band will play Luckenbach on Oct. 5, and make additional stops in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas on Oct. 12 and Nov. 17, respectively.

Fans can pre-order Hayes & The Heathens' self-titled debut album on limited edition whiskey smoke-colored vinyl at hayesandheathens.com.



