Band on Pub Roof Prepares to Cheer on London Marathon Runners

A small but mighty band welcomed London Marathon runners in Deptford on Sunday, April 21.

Footage recorded by John Sinnott shows the band on the roof of The Duke pub on Creek Street, part of the route for the London Marathon.

Sinnot was cheering on his daughter, Madeleine Sinnott, who was running for the MST Trust charity.

Around 50,000 runners joined male, female and wheelchair professionals for the race through the British capital on Sunday. Credit: John Sinnott via Storyful