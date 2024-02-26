This band sold out Red Rocks in a day and got too big for Boise. It’s Nampa time

When Whiskey Myers last performed in Boise — in 2022 — things were heating up for the veteran Texas band.

The group had sold out Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in a day. It took slightly longer in Idaho, but Whiskey Myers also sold out the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field in Boise — five months in advance.

Two years later, the Southern rockers will return to Idaho. But with Outlaw Field able to handle only 4,000 concertgoers, it’s time for a change of scenery. Boise’s premier outdoor venue isn’t big enough.

Hello, Nampa!

Whiskey Myers has played more than 2,500 live shows, sold more than 2 million albums and piled up over 2.8 billion streams, according to a media release. Khris Poage

Whiskey Myers will headline the larger Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on June 15. Tickets become available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday for $39.50-$99.50 (plus fees) at fordidahocenter.com.

A Saturday night show, this one should be a blast. Whiskey Myers won’t likely sell out the Idaho Center’s grassy venue, which can handle over 10,000 concertgoers. But the band — which released its debut album in 2008 — undoubtedly will draw a massive crowd. Fans will be hungry for favorites such as “Stone” (one of Whiskey Myers’ songs used in the hit TV series “Yellowstone”), “Bury My Bones” and “Ballad of a Southern Man.”

More than a dozen shows have been announced this year at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater — with plenty more to come. Three have sold out already: Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers and Hozier.