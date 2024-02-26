This band sold out Red Rocks in a day and got too big for Boise. It’s Nampa time
When Whiskey Myers last performed in Boise — in 2022 — things were heating up for the veteran Texas band.
The group had sold out Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in a day. It took slightly longer in Idaho, but Whiskey Myers also sold out the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field in Boise — five months in advance.
Two years later, the Southern rockers will return to Idaho. But with Outlaw Field able to handle only 4,000 concertgoers, it’s time for a change of scenery. Boise’s premier outdoor venue isn’t big enough.
Hello, Nampa!
Whiskey Myers will headline the larger Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on June 15. Tickets become available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday for $39.50-$99.50 (plus fees) at fordidahocenter.com.
A Saturday night show, this one should be a blast. Whiskey Myers won’t likely sell out the Idaho Center’s grassy venue, which can handle over 10,000 concertgoers. But the band — which released its debut album in 2008 — undoubtedly will draw a massive crowd. Fans will be hungry for favorites such as “Stone” (one of Whiskey Myers’ songs used in the hit TV series “Yellowstone”), “Bury My Bones” and “Ballad of a Southern Man.”
More than a dozen shows have been announced this year at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater — with plenty more to come. Three have sold out already: Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers and Hozier.