Bangladesh bans all coastal fishing for more than two months

Bangladesh has banned fishing in coastal areas for 65 days in a bid to protect and boost its marine populations.

The ban, which coincides with breeding season, was enforced by authorities on Monday, and is set to be in place until 23 July.

While similar fishing bans have been imposed across the Bay of Bengal area in the past, this is the first time the ban will extend to all fishing vessels, including small-scale and local fishing boats.

In a Facebook post, the Bangladesh fisheries ministry said it wanted to ensure the "safe environment of the fish, including the preservation of fish eggs" during the season.

But the announcement has left many of the country's fishermen, who rely on the industry, worried about the effect the ban will have on their livelihoods.

Dozens of fishermen protested in the port city of Chittagong last week, demanding authorities either re-think the ban or provide support during its duration.

Liton Das, the president of a fisherman's welfare association in Chittagong, told BanglaNews24 that there were no arrangements in place to adequately support the fishermen and their families.

He said: "We run the family with the fish we earn daily. If you have to stop fishing for about two-and-a-half months, then how many families will be affected?"

However, one fisheries official in the Patuakhali district of southern Bangladesh was reported as saying that he had requested the government include those affected into a food programme for vulnerable people.

According to a 2016 report from the Bangladesh government, the fisheries sector contributes almost 4% of the country's GDP, and more than 11% of the population are involved in the industry.

Bangladesh is particularly reliant on the hilsa fish, which are found in the Bay of Bengal, for exports and food. However, years of over-fishing has placed pressure on its population.

State minister for fisheries and livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru was quoted in local media highlighting the need to protect a limited fish stock.

"These resources will deplete one day if we do not use them sustainably. We should let fish grow and breed. Otherwise, we will have to suffer in the future," he said.