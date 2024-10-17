Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for ‘crimes against humanity’

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A court in Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and dozens of her close aides on charges of “crimes against humanity”.

The charges relate to her government’s violent crackdown on student protesters who ultimately overthrew her administration.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka issued warrants against Ms Hasina and 45 aides and ordered her to appear in court on 18 November.

Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud said the head of the tribunal, Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the orders in the presence of other judges.

Ms Hasina fled to India on a military plane on 5 August as angry protesters stormed her Dhaka residence, ending her 15-year-long rule.

“Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity from July to August,” said Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the tribunal.

The student protests began with calls to end a controversial quota system for government jobs, and swelled into general calls for Ms Hasina to resign as police killed hundreds of young demonstrators.

