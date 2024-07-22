Bangladesh curfew: students demand protest leaders release

STORY: :: Bangladesh is under curfew as students demand the release of detained protest leaders

:: July 22, 2024

:: Dhaka, Bangladesh

:: Mohammad Jahangir, Unemployed mason

:: "We are suffering a lot in this curfew. We walked miles and are trying to go further to find a bus to go home."

Student protesters have given the government 48 hours to release detained protest leaders, lift the curfew and reopen universities shut since Wednesday (July 17).

Thousands were injured in last week's protests when students took to the streets to demand reforms to a quota system that governs distribution of government jobs.

There were no reports of violence or protests on Monday and media said the curfew would be relaxed for three hours in the afternoon, extended from two hours the previous day, so that people could buy essentials.