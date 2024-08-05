Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns and flees country after weeks of deadly protests

File Bangaldesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina arrives to attend The Queen’s Dinner during at Buckingham Palace. Hasina has resigned as the PM of country after unprecedented protests (Getty Images)

The embattled Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and fled the country after weeks of violent clashes left nearly 300 people dead.

Ms Hasina departed from the capital Dhaka at 2.30pm on Monday on a military helicopter, reported local newspaper Prothon Alo, which said the prime minister and her sister were heading to a “safer place”.

There was no immediate public statement from Ms Hasina’s office, but army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said in an address to the nation that the prime minister had resigned and the army was in talks with the president to form an interim government.

Some reports indicated Ms Hasina was headed to neighbouring India, while others suggested she was travelling to Finland.

Thousands of student protesters, who have been demonstrating against the Hasina government for weeks, rushed into the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka on Monday after she fled, defying a curfew.

Footage aired by local TV channels showed apparent looting at the Ganabhaban residence, with protesters seen leaving carrying chairs and what appeared to be a sofa.

The situation remained tense with the deployment of security forces to respond to the protests. Sunday’s clashes between protesters and police left more than 100 dead in total, including members of the security services.

Bangladesh, the fourth largest country in the world by population, has been on edge for weeks amid unprecedented protests that began over a controversial quota system for government jobs. The system guaranteed a set proportion of roles to the descendants of fighters in Bangladesh’s war of independence – seen as a measure to appease Ms Hasina’s political base.

The protests were paused briefly after the Supreme Court scaled back the quota system, but by that point almost 200 had already been killed in clashes with the security forces, who were ordered to shoot protesters on sight. Demonstrators returned to the streets demanding an apology and Ms Hasina’s resignation.

On Monday, protesters called for a march on Dhaka in defiance of a nationwide curfew.

Tanbirul Miraj Ripon, a Bangladeshi journalist, told The Independent that protest leaders and coordinators will be unlikely to accept the next steps laid out by General Zaman, and would demand to be involved in the selection of an interim government.

“This marks the end of dictatorship in the country. But the people here want justice for the hundreds of deaths,” he said.

