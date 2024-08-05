Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Quits and Flees Country Amid Mass Protests: Reports

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, the BBC reports. This development follows weeks of intense protests and violent clashes across the nation.

According to BBC Bengali, Hasina, who had led Bangladesh since 2009, is reportedly on a helicopter en route to Agartala, India.

Military and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed the resignation to AP earlier.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman is expected to address the nation, though his speech has been delayed as he meets with “stakeholders,” per BBC sources.

The situation in Dhaka remains volatile, with thousands of protesters in the streets and more expected to join. Reports indicate demonstrators have entered Hasina’s official residence.

The unrest began as student protests against a quota system reserving up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of 1971 independence war veterans. Protesters argued the system is discriminatory and instead seek a merit-based alternative. It since evolved into a broader anti-government movement with demonstrators calling for an end to Hasina’s 15-year rule.

Recent clashes between protesters and security forces intensified the crisis. The BBC reports at least 90 people were killed in confrontations on Sunday, with the death toll over the past month reaching approximately 300.

Government attempts to quell the demonstrations through force, curfews and internet restrictions have largely backfired, fueling further public outrage.

The military has imposed a curfew as the situation continues to unfold.

Hasina’s departure comes just months after her fourth consecutive election victory in January. That vote was boycotted by her main opponents, raising questions about its legitimacy. In the lead-up to the polls, thousands of opposition members were jailed, though the government maintained the election was democratically held.

In late July, the internet had been shut down and mobile services severely disrupted in Bangladesh amid student protests.

