Bangladesh and Sri Lanka start 3-match Twenty20 series with eye on World Cup

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka start their three-match Twenty20 cricket series on Monday with the upcoming World Cup on everyone's mind.

“We’ll get eight to 11 matches before the World Cup and so every game is important,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said. “Momentum is always important."

The United States will co-host the June 4-30 T20 World Cup with the West Indies.

Bangladesh will be missing key allrounder Shakib Al Hasan for the entire series against Sri Lanka because of an eye problem. Shakib led his side to a sweep of a three-match T20 series against world champion England in 2022, and Bangladesh later drew a series in New Zealand. Overall, Bangladesh is unbeaten in the last five bilateral series.

The two teams are meeting for the first time since the controversial dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews who became the first batter to be timed out in international cricket during the 50-over World Cup.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said he just wants to focus on the upcoming series.

“What happened in the past, for me that’s history, now it’s gone," Silverwood said. "We’re building up to a World Cup.”

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the first two matches because he is suspended. Charith Asalanka will lead the side in his absence.

