Bangladesh wins toss, bats against New Zealand in 1st ODI

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss Wednesday and chose to bat in the first of three one-day internationals against New Zealand.

Captain Mashrafe Murtaza said the pitch looked a "nice, decent" strip for batting, while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said the surface had less grass than the one on which they played India earlier this month.

Bangladesh, coming off an ODI series victory over the West Indies, is without Shakib al Hasan who has a broken finger.

New Zealand lost its recent ODI series 4-1 to India but won the subsequent Twenty20 series 2-1.

Martin Guptill returns to the New Zealand lineup after missing the T20 series with a back injury. He will open the innings with Henry Nicholls, and Colin Munro is being rested.

New Zealand again selected a lineup heavy with allrounders; the spinner Mitchell Santner and medium pacers Colin de Grandhonme and Jimmy Neesham.

Seamer Tim Southee and leg-spinner Todd Astle are the two members of New Zealand's 13-man squad to be left out of the XI.

New Zealand has never lost a one-day series at home to Bangladesh, but Bangladesh won the most recent match between the teams, at the Champions Trophy in Britain in 2017.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Steve Bernard, Australia.

  • Teen who fled UK to join Islamic State wants to come home
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Teen who fled UK to join Islamic State wants to come home

    LONDON — A pregnant British teenager who ran away from Britain to join Islamic State extremists in Syria four years ago has said she wants to come back to London, but her path home is not clear.Shamima Begum told The Times newspaper in a story published Thursday that she is nine months pregnant and worried about the health of her unborn child."In the end, I just could not endure anymore," she said, describing the death from illness and malnutrition of her first two children. "Now all I want to do is come home to Britain."The 19-year-old Londoner was found by the newspaper in a refugee camp in northern Syria. She was one of three schoolgirls from the Bethnal Green neighbourhood who went to Syria to join IS in 2015 at a time when the group's online recruitment program lured a number of teenage girls to its self-proclaimed caliphate.They went to join a fourth teen from Bethnal Green who had already joined the extremists. Begum told the newspaper all four married Islamic State extremists in Syria.One of the four is believed to have died in an airstrike. Begum says the other two were alive as of two weeks ago.She told the newspaper she didn't regret joining the group and wasn't troubled the first time she saw the severed head of one of its execution victims — comments that will likely make it more difficult for her to convince British authorities she is ready to rejoin civilian society.U.K. Security Minister Ben Wallace told Sky News it was "worrying" that Begum did not express remorse. He said she would have known what she was getting into when she left London for Syria.He said the British public would be concerned about someone returning to a country that "they apparently hate" and stressed that "actions have consequences."It is possible she could face criminal charges if she returns to Britain. It is an offence to actively support a banned group such as Islamic State.She could also ultimately benefit from a government program designed to de-radicalize former extremists and help them integrate into society.She told Times reporter Anthony Loyd she knows she may face a hostile reception in Britain."I know what everyone at home thinks of me as I have read all that was written about me online," she said. "But I just want to come home to have my child. I'll do anything required just to be able to come home and live quietly with my child."British officials believe roughly 900 Britons went to Syria to join the extremists' cause. Of those, they believe around 20 per cent died and about half of the survivors have returned to Britain.Gregory Katz, The Associated Press

  • 'Are provinces sovereign?:' Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge
    News
    The Canadian Press

    'Are provinces sovereign?:' Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

    REGINA — Lawyers for Saskatchewan and its allies warn that Ottawa's justification for imposing a carbon price on consumers will erode provincial sovereignty under the Constitution."Giving Canada this degree of regulatory authority over (greenhouse gas emissions) will result in the limitless, intrusive federal regulatory capability over provincial affairs," William Gould, for New Brunswick's attorney general's office, an intervener in the case, said Wednesday."It only begins here."Saskatchewan's legal counsel opened a two-day Appeal Court hearing by arguing that the province's constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is not about climate change, but the divisions of power."This is not a case about whether climate change is real or not," Mitch McAdam said. "The government of Saskatchewan is not made up of a bunch of climate change deniers."He said the question is whether provinces are "sovereign and autonomous within the areas of their jurisdiction" under the Constitution Act."Or under our Constitution can the federal government step in whenever it thinks provinces aren't ... exercising their jurisdiction appropriately and act for them?"That's really what this case is about."Evidence presented that speaks to the gravity of climate change and effectiveness of carbon pricing is irrelevant, McAdam said."The fact that climate change is a serious issue does not override the Constitution."Ottawa's legal position is that climate change is a national concern and the federal government has the power to impose a carbon tax under the Constitution, which states laws can be made "for the peace, order and good government of Canada."Alan Jacobson, a lawyer for Saskatchewan, argued that Ottawa does not meet the constitutional test to use the rationale of a "national concern.""How does an Ottawa policy turn into a national concern?" he asked.Jacobson said "of peace, order and good government of Canada" has sweeping implications and should be approached by the court with caution."It's radical and intrusive. It's absolute and exclusive," he said. "It wishes to displace provincial space that today exists over these areas."Arguments that Canada is in the right because it has international obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions should be dismissed, Jacobson added."Ottawa is not a big brother jurisdiction over the provinces even when it makes international commitments."A panel of five judges is hearing arguments from both sides as well as from interveners such as the provinces of New Brunswick and Ontario, which are also fighting the federal carbon tax.In total, there are 16 groups intervening in the case.Ottawa is to get its turn to present its side Thursday. Saskatchewan will have a chance to respond. Interveners in favour of a carbon tax will also speak, including Indigenous groups and environmentalists.The Saskatchewan Party government argues a federal carbon levy is unconstitutional because it's not applied evenly across Canada and intrudes on provincial jurisdiction. Provinces that already have their own carbon-pricing plan are not subject to the federal tax.Saskatchewan is one of four provinces without a plan that will be subject to Ottawa's fuel charge starting in April. New Brunswick, Ontario and Manitoba are the others.The federal government's carbon price starts at a minimum at $20 a tonne and rises $10 each year until 2022.Before the hearing started, University of Alberta law professor Eric Adams said the constitutional arguments are significant."I would put this case on a short list of important federalism decisions that courts have grappled with," Adams said.Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

  • News
    Reuters

    Iran's Rouhani blames U.S., Israel for attack on elite Guards: TV

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the United States and its regional allies on Thursday for a suicide bombing in southeastern Iran that killed 27 members of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards, Iranian state TV reported. The force said on Wednesday a suicide bomber driving a vehicle laden with explosives had attacked a bus transporting members of the Guards in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan. A militant Sunni Muslim group, Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis, has claimed responsibility for the attack, Iranian media have reported.

  • Old, degraded headlights can give off 80% less light, AMA says
    News
    CBC

    Old, degraded headlights can give off 80% less light, AMA says

    Older headlights can give off less light than newer ones, a lot less, but restoring them can be quick, easy and inexpensive, an Alberta Motor Association spokesperson tells The Homestretch. "The American Automobile Association, our affiliate, just did a study and what they found was that older vehicles with degraded headlights produce about one-fifth the illumination of new headlights," Ron Wilson said Wednesday. "If you are driving at 60 km/h you will see just 18 metres ahead, compared to normal headlights, where you would see 91 metres ahead.

  • NASA bids adieu to Opportunity, the Mars rover that kept going and going
    News
    Reuters

    NASA bids adieu to Opportunity, the Mars rover that kept going and going

    Engineers lost contact with the solar-powered vehicle on June 10 during a dust storm that encircled Mars. Since then, NASA officials made numerous attempts to reach the six-wheeled rover, which is about the size of a golf cart. Opportunity's equipment may have been compromised by the storm, which struck while the rover was at a site called Perseverance Valley and blotted out sunlight needed by the robot's solar panels, officials said.

  • 'This is for the children': Arctic Inspiration Prize winners look to the future
    News
    CBC

    'This is for the children': Arctic Inspiration Prize winners look to the future

    Derrick Hastings, manager of the Tr'ondek Hwech'in Teaching and Working Farm, says he found out in December that the farm was selected as an Arctic Inspiration Prize winner — but he had to keep it secret until Tuesday night. In a surprise announcement, the federal government announced Tuesday it would match the prize money — meaning a total of $1 million for the farm.

  • Quebec winter carnival vows to improve parade after first event deemed a flop
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Quebec winter carnival vows to improve parade after first event deemed a flop

    MONTREAL — Organizers of Quebec City's winter carnival learned this week the depth of anger they risk facing if they mess with one of the city's most beloved winter traditions — or its snowman mascot, Bonhomme.After changing the format of its famous parade, the Carnaval de Quebec received an avalanche of scathing reviews on its Facebook page, some reporting that organizational failures at the event left children in tears.The criticism focused on lengthy delays, choice of location and a new format where spectators waited at designated "stations" for music, theatre and dance troupes to arrive and perform.Other reviews noted the "sombre" costumes and makeup and the fact that the celebrated snowman was placed on the first float instead of his usual position at the parade's conclusion."No atmosphere! No music, no animation, people were shivering, children were bored and people were leaving," wrote Claude Toupin, who attended the parade.She said the start was delayed and there were long gaps between each presentation, which left spectators waiting in the cold with no music or fanfare to entertain them for 10 to 15 minutes at a time."When the first car arrived with Bonhomme Carnaval it was pathetic, having waiting all that time for that! It was neither joyous, nor festive."A consultant with the carnival acknowledged the problems at a news conference Tuesday and said organizers are still figuring out the new format.Daniel Gelinas said steps are being taken to reduce the event's running time to between 45 and 55 minutes, to ensure continuous entertainment and to improve the acoustics by the time the next parade is staged this weekend."We're confident this will have a big effect on the spirit of the performance, and the festive side we want to create with this product," he said.But Gelinas' words did not mollify spectators such as David Montminy, who described the event as a "total flop."Montminy said the parade was over an hour late, and he described seeing children crying from the cold as their parents rubbed their feet to warm them up in the lobby of a nearby bank."The carnival did what has never been done elsewhere in the world, Gelinas told us, and I see there's a good reason for that," Montminy said in a series of Facebook messages."This type of parade could take place in the summer, but not in the winter. It takes a parade that's quick and continuous given the cold and the type of audience."The carnival is the largest winter event in Quebec City, which bills itself as the "snow capital of the world." It's become a regular stop for prime ministers and other dignitaries seeking a coveted Bonhomme photo op.Anne Thibault, a mother of three, said she's been coming to the carnival for years and was looking forward to the parade.But she said the costumes were more suited to "experimental theatre" than children's entertainment, and she eventually left early after her children kept asking her why they were left staring at an empty street between acts."My oldest started crying," she said. "They were cold, and there was nothing for them to see."She said she won't go back to the parade unless organizers bring back the old carnival atmosphere, complete with mascots, music, children's entertainment and cheerful floats."The new one isn't aimed at families ... in fact even without children it doesn't interest me." Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

  • Johnson & Johnson supplier seeks bankruptcy over talc lawsuits
    News
    Reuters

    Johnson & Johnson supplier seeks bankruptcy over talc lawsuits

    Imerys Talc America, the U.S. unit of French group Imerys SA, said it filed for bankruptcy because it lacks the financial clout to defend against nearly 15,000 lawsuits over its talc mineral product, which is also used in cosmetics. Imerys said that while it continued to believe the lawsuits are without merit, the prospect of rising settlement and defense costs over the next few years prompted the decision to file for bankruptcy. In July, a Missouri jury ordered J&J to pay a record $4.69 billion to 22 women who said asbestos in talc caused ovarian cancer.

  • New measles case confirmed in Vancouver
    News
    CBC

    New measles case confirmed in Vancouver

    A case of measles has been confirmed in Vancouver, according to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH). According to a statement from the health authority, medical health officers determined the infection was acquired locally, as opposed to a case earlier this month, which was acquired abroad. Measles is a highly infectious disease that can be spread through the air or through sharing food, drinks, cigarettes or kissing an infected person.

  • Canadian insurers Manulife, Sun Life post higher fourth-quarter earnings
    News
    Reuters

    Canadian insurers Manulife, Sun Life post higher fourth-quarter earnings

    By Matt Scuffham TORONTO (Reuters) - Two of Canada's biggest insurers, Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial, on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter earnings, helped by growth in Asian markets. Canadian insurance companies have been expanding rapidly in Asia, selling to the region's growing middle class. The strategy is helping them drive growth and diversify from their domestic markets, where competition is intense. Canada's biggest insurer, Manulife, reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$0.65, compared with C$0. ...

  • Snowplow operators urge drivers to stop tailgating
    News
    CBC

    Snowplow operators urge drivers to stop tailgating

    Rhynes said passing plows puts drivers in great danger because of oncoming traffic and the time it takes for plows to brake quickly. Rhynes urges drivers to slow down and give plows a couple hundred feet of space to ensure everyone's safety on the roads.

  • News
    Reuters

    EA's new game 'Apex Legends' is taking a shot at 'Fortnite'

    “Apex Legends had a massive first week on Twitch. Investors are closely watching signs of engagement with "Apex Legends" after driving EA shares up 27 percent on reports that the game, released 10 days ago, had drawn 25 million users in its first week. Like "Fortnite," "Apex Legends" is a free-to-play so-called battle royale format, where dozens of players are dropped on an island to battle to the death.

  • Kamloops has a machine most of B.C. could use: a snow melter
    News
    CBC

    Kamloops has a machine most of B.C. could use: a snow melter

    Colin Lyons, the CEO of Lyons Landscaping, has bought what he believes to be the only snow melter in B.C. With a snow melter, they use a few small machines to make piles of snow, which they then run through the melter.

  • Yukon officials want to prevent Dall sheep from becoming roadkill
    News
    CBC

    Yukon officials want to prevent Dall sheep from becoming roadkill

    Parks Canada wants to prevent Yukon's Dall sheep from wandering onto the Alaska Highway and being killed. The Dall sheep use the south side of Sheep Mountain, near Kluane Lake, to forage for food and they're also drawn to salt from the road. The Yukon government recently installed signs to warn drivers of sheep on the highway, and officials are considering other ways to deal with the problem.

  • News
    The Canadian Press

    Bus plunges into ravine in North Macedonia, killing 14

    A bus carrying workers in North Macedonia crashed into a ravine outside the capital of Skopje Wednesday, killing 14 people and injuring about 30, officials said. Venko Filipce, the newly renamed European nation's health minister, said seven people were pronounced dead at the scene and the rest died after being taken to a hospital. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev declared two days of national mourning.

  • Supporters defend Jody Wilson-Raybould
    Global News

    Supporters defend Jody Wilson-Raybould

    Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet indicates there's a big rift between her and Trudeau. With #standwithJody trending on Twitter, Robin Gill looks at who's on Team Wilson-Raybould, and who's not.

  • Trad band Rum Ragged's good times with The Hard Times
    News
    CBC

    Trad band Rum Ragged's good times with The Hard Times

    "We were driving, I think it was in Ontario, down the highway," said Rum Ragged's singer and guitarist Mark Manning. The original lineup of Manning and Aaron Collis, accordion and vocals, has expanded to include Anthony Chafe on bodhran and Michael Boone on bass and banjo. "It was a cool experience and we're very happy with the finished product," said Manning.

  • Report finds previous government's hydro contracts cost customers billions
    News
    CBC

    Report finds previous government's hydro contracts cost customers billions

    A report released by B.C.'s provincial government says the previous government pressured BC Hydro into signing long-term contracts with independent power producers (IPPs) that will cost customers over $16 billion over 20 years. It says the public utility was then forced to buy power from private producers at inflated prices, at the direction of the government. The report was prepared by former B.C. Treasury Board director Ken Davidson, and commissioned by the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall.

  • A winter love shack: Victoria man builds igloo for new girlfriend
    News
    CBC

    A winter love shack: Victoria man builds igloo for new girlfriend

    It's still one day away, but Paul Lewis has already won Valentine's Day. On Monday night, the 47-year-old used the fresh dump of snow that fell in his Victoria backyard and turned it into an igloo for his girlfriend of two weeks.

  • Family Day change brings numbers down at Okanagan ski resorts
    News
    CBC

    Family Day change brings numbers down at Okanagan ski resorts

    This year's change in B.C.'s Family Day weekend from the second weekend in February to the third weekend, has meant revenue losses for some Okanagan ski resorts. The change, made to align B.C.'s holiday with Family Day in other provinces, means some ski resorts can't cash in on having out-of-town visitors fill their resorts on a separate weekend. "It was great alignment, because [there is] President's Day in the U.S. and you have the Alberta Family Day, so you always filled up that weekend.

  • Software pirates use Apple tech to put hacked apps on iPhones
    News
    Reuters

    Software pirates use Apple tech to put hacked apps on iPhones

    Illicit software distributors such as TutuApp, Panda Helper, AppValley and TweakBox have found ways to use digital certificates to get access to a program Apple introduced to let corporations distribute business apps to their employees without going through Apple's tightly controlled App Store. Using so-called enterprise developer certificates, these pirate operations are providing modified versions of popular apps to consumers, enabling them to stream music without ads and to circumvent fees and rules in games, depriving Apple and legitimate app makers of revenue. By doing so, the pirate app distributors are violating the rules of Apple's developer programs, which only allow apps to be distributed to the general public through the App Store.

  • Chestermere introduces tax breaks to encourage development
    News
    CBC

    Chestermere introduces tax breaks to encourage development

    On Wednesday, the municipality just east of Calgary announced it will offer a tax reduction for new building construction if the buildings are developed and occupied quickly. With that in mind, this policy rewards the development we want to see here," Mayor Marshall Chalmers said in an emailed release. Chestermere, home to more than 20,000 residents, is less than five kilometres east of Calgary.

  • Drivers, connect your Wi-Fi! iRacing a hit in NASCAR
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Drivers, connect your Wi-Fi! iRacing a hit in NASCAR

    Ray Alfalla got hooked on NASCAR in the late 1990s after his family left Cuba and settled in the Miami area. Alfalla is in the elite class of drivers who have mastered iRacing , an online simulation of the real deal each week in NASCAR. The paint schemes on stock cars, the cockpit view of thick traffic, the detail of the tracks down to each tunnel turn, bridge and banking, are all so realistic it's like watching a NASCAR race from an in-car camera on broadcast TV.

  • News
    Reuters

    Irish drug trial technology firm Teckro wins $25 million injection

    A fund managed by Bill Maris, the former head of Google's venture capital arm, as well as Founders Fund, an early backer of SpaceX and Airbnb, took part in the latest funding round, it said on Thursday. It will allow Teckro to expand internationally and develop its machine-learning based digital platform, which it sells to drugmakers. The drug companies, in turn, make the software available to physicians and nurses involved in the clinical development studies they sponsor.

  • Higgs willing to change forestry plan to end U.S. tariffs
    News
    CBC

    Higgs willing to change forestry plan to end U.S. tariffs

    Premier Blaine Higgs has signalled he's open to changing New Brunswick's forest policies ahead of a trip to Washington later this month, where he hopes to bend the ears of key U.S. policy-makers. The Progressive Conservative premier will use a trip to the National Governors' Association meetings to advance his goal of restoring the province's traditional exemption from softwood lumber duties. "If we don't have a fair marketplace, we will fix it," Higgs told reporters this week.