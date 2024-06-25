Bangladesh's deadliest executioner dies

Shahjahan Bhuiyan executed at least 26 people during his time in prison, where he was serving sentences for robbery and murder [AFP]

Bangladesh's deadliest executioner, who hanged serial killers and politicians alike and even wrote a book about it, has died.

Shahjahan Bhuiyan, 74, was admitted to hospital on Monday in the country's capital, Dhaka, after complaining of chest pains.

He later died while undergoing treatment, local media report.

Bhuiyan is thought to have carried out at least 26 executions but some reports have put the number as high as 60.

A former revolutionary, he became a hangman while serving a 42-year prison sentence for robbery and murder.

Bhuiyan's desire to have his jailtime reduced by volunteering as an executioner was rewarded last year when he was released 10 years early.

Among those who died at his hands were military officers found guilty of killing the country's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - father of Bangladesh's current prime minister.

He also executed politicians Ali Ahsan Mujahid and Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury, who were both charged with war crimes, as well as the serial killer Ershad Shikder.

Bhuiyan had always defended his role as a hangman, reportedly saying, "If I didn't hang them, someone else would."

A book about his experiences, including an explanation of the hanging procedure, was released earlier this year and attracted significant attention.

Following his release from prison, Bhuiyan briefly married a girl who was 50 years younger than him and, according to the Dhaka Tribune, faced legal complications as a result.