Bank of America is down: Users report their accounts showing empty balance during widespread outage

Thousands of Bank of America customers had trouble accessing their bank accounts and viewing their balance on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Thousands of Bank of America customers reported trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday afternoon as the financial institution faced a widespread outage.

On social media, customers said they could not view their account balances. Those who could view their account said they were met with an alarming $0 balance.

For many, a “Connection Error” message popped up while trying to log into the app. The message said it was “unable to complete your request” and asked the user to “try again later.”

By 1:15 p.m. ET, nearly 20,000 customers said they were having trouble, according to Downdetector. That number began to dwindle throughout the afternoon but went up again around 2:45 p.m. ET.

It is unclear what exactly caused the outage. The Independent has asked Bank of America for more information about the incident.

@BankofAmerica what’s going on???? Why isn’t anyone talking about their accounts showing a zero balance!!!! pic.twitter.com/09Z3jsOMdg — Skeptical Optimistic (@MiiSSMaryy) October 2, 2024

Bank of America experienced an outage over the summer when CrowdStrike, the global cybersecurity company, faced a massive crash due to a flawed update.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...