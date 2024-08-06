Reserve bank leaves interest rates unchanged in reprieve for Australian mortgage holders

Peter Hannam Economics correspondent
·4 min read
<span>Australian mortgage holders spared an interest rate rise as RBA leaves cash rate on hold.</span><span>Photograph: ginevre/Getty Images</span>
Australian mortgage holders spared an interest rate rise as RBA leaves cash rate on hold.Photograph: ginevre/Getty Images

Australia’s borrowers have been spared an interest rate rise as the Reserve Bank waits for more proof of a sustained drop in inflation and clearer signs of the severity of the financial markets tailspin before deciding its next move.

The central bank on Tuesday left its cash rate unchanged at 4.35% for a sixth meeting in a row. The decision was widely expected by economists after June quarter inflation largely met RBA’s forecasts and market turmoil began spreading around the world.

The RBA said inflation “in underlying terms remains too high, and the latest projections show that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range.

“Data have reinforced the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation and the board is not ruling anything in or out,” it said, maintaining a stance it has had all year.

Australia’s economy barely grew in the March quarter even as the population swelled, with the 1.1% annual pace the slowest since the March quarter of 1991, excluding the Covid lockdown era.

The RBA lifted interest rates 13 times over an 18-month period to November last year to ensure high inflation from pandemic government spending, supply disruptions and soaring energy prices after Russia’s invasion did not get entrenched. Those increases have taken their toll on many households, with monthly repayments rising by more than $250 for each $100,000 borrowed.

Interactive

The Australian dollar rose slightly, to 65.15 US cents from 65 US cents just prior to the RBA decision. Stocks pared some of their modest gains of about 0.5% for the day, as investors viewed the accompanying forecasts as implying interest rates might have to stay higher for longer than thought.

The RBA has said it expected inflation, now at 3.8%, to be back within its 2%-3% target range by the end of 2025, giving it more flexibility than many overseas counterparts. Its updated forecasts brought the headline CPI at least back within the band by this year.

The outlook for the economy was “highly uncertain”.

“Revisions to consumption and the saving rate in the most recent national accounts, high unit labour costs and the persistence of inflation – particularly in the services sector – suggest there are upside risks to inflation,” the RBA said. “Wages growth appears to have peaked but is still above the level that can be sustained given trend productivity growth.”

In a nod the financial market turmoil that lopped $160bn off the value of Australian shares over two days before stabilising today, the RBA said: “globally, financial markets have been volatile of late and … and geopolitical uncertainties remain elevated”.

The RBA’s forecasts, contained in its August quarterly statement on monetary policy that informed today’s decision, provide a range of mixed signals about where the bank expects inflation, growth and employment to go with concerns that the current level of interest rates might not be doing enough to curb inflation.

These estimates were based on market conditions as of 31 July, prior to big falls on global equity markets.

The headline inflation rate will fall within the RBA’s target band, much as treasury has predicted in the May federal budget. The rate, at 3.8% in the June quarter, will ease to 3% by December, lower than the 3.8% pace forecast for then by the RBA in May.

New and extended energy rebates and rental assistance by the federal and state governments will shave about 0.6 percentage points from the headline CPI rate in the September quarter, the RBA said, explaining the revision.

However, the RBA said unwinding of those rebates will push the CPI rate back above the range by the second half of 2025, reaching 3.7% by December. That forecast compared with a 2.8% forecast for inflation by then in the bank’s May predictions.

Importantly, that inflation view assumes there are no further rebates, perhaps unlikely given the Albanese government may well have a pre-election budget to extend them.

The forecasts also include a downward revision of economic growth for the June quarter that just finished to 0.9%, from 1.2% expected in May. However, annual GDP growth should accelerate from now, reaching 1.7% by December this year, 2.6% by June, and remaining near that pace out to the end of 2026.

Households may be better placed to withstand higher interest rates and other cost pressures, though, as the labour market is proving more resilient than expected.

Household disposable income, which includes salary, bonus and other sources of funds such as deposits or dividends, will start to increase after inflation is deducted from 1.1% in the June quarter that just end to 2.6% by the year’s end.

By June next year, it will be rising at an annual clip of 3%, and range between 2.7%-3.3% out to the end of 2026.



  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump reacts to global stock-market sell-off: ‘I told you so!!!’

    Former President Trump on Sunday night appeared to gloat in response to the global market sell-off and suggested his Democratic rivals were to blame. “STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Sunday…

  • Financial markets around the globe are falling. Here's what to know about how we got here

    NEW YORK (AP) — Markets on Wall Street and around the world are in a mini-panic. Worried about a slowing U.S. economy, investors sent the market in Japan to its worst day in decades and have sliced billions in market value off some of the world’s biggest technology companies. They’ve turned a relatively calm year in markets on its head.

  • Nvidia Leads Big Tech Decline. Why Investors Shouldn’t Panic.

    The chip maker's shares are tumbling as fears mount over a possible U.S. recession. But another issue is weighing in investors' minds.

  • Japan's share benchmark soars nearly 11% a day after massive sell-offs that shook Wall Street

    NEW YORK (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soared nearly 11% early Tuesday, a day after it set markets tumbling in Europe and on Wall Street.

  • Gold Plunges as Global Equity Mayhem Sets Traders on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold plunged on Monday as traders assessed the implications of a major global stock rout.Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingParis Spent €1.4 Billion to Clean Up the Seine. Has It Worked?What a Beautiful Bus Stop Can DoSpot bullion fell as much as 3.2%, the biggest single day drop since early June

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. Not Even Elon Musk’s Sales Optimism Can Save It.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s positive comments over the weekend about sales for the electric-vehicle company didn’t help the stock Monday.

  • Top TSX Dividend Stocks To Watch In August 2024

    As the Canadian market navigates a period of economic recalibration, characterized by easing inflation and cautious central bank policies, investors are increasingly looking toward dividend stocks for stability and income. In this environment, selecting strong dividend-paying stocks can be a prudent strategy to balance growth potential with reliable returns.

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

  • Exploring 3 Undervalued Small Caps In Canada With Insider Buying

    The Canadian market has been experiencing a period of volatility, influenced by various economic indicators and central bank policies. With inflation moving closer to target and potential rate cuts on the horizon, small-cap stocks are garnering attention as investors seek opportunities in this shifting landscape. In this context, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with insider buying can offer unique insights into potentially promising investments amidst broader market uncertainties.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Undervalued By Up To 45.8%

    In a week marked by economic surprises and market volatility, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in undervalued stocks as major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pull back. Amidst this environment, identifying stocks that may be trading below their intrinsic value can offer potential for growth when the market stabilizes. A good stock to consider in such conditions typically has strong fundamentals, resilient earnings reports, and a solid business model that can...

  • Man thought he was paying power bill by phone; he got a scammer instead

    When West Hants resident Drew Kaulback wanted to pay his Nova Scotia Power bill, he did what most people do: he searched for the phone number online.A toll-free number popped up as the first result and he called it.The number was not, in fact, the utility but instead a sponsored link for an elaborate scam that would leave him scrambling to secure his accounts.The man who answered asked him for his account number and birthdate as identification and asked if Kaulback would prefer to pay by credit

  • Here’s Why Bulls are Wrong About Apple (AAPL) — And Probably Why Warren Buffett is Dumping the Stock

    We recently published a list of Top 10 Latest AI Stock News and Analyst Ratings. Since Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks 5th on the list, it deserves a deeper look. The much-feared correction in mega-cap tech stocks is here as investors keep pulling out of AI winners to pile into small-cap stocks as possible rate cuts from […]

  • Is this a correction or a recession? What to know amid the international market plunge

    As global markets plunged overnight, U.S. markets are feeling the impact. But does that mean we're heading into a recession?

  • $6.4 Trillion Stock Wipeout Has Traders Fearing ‘Great Unwind’ Is Just Starting

    (Bloomberg) -- The numbers flashing on trading screens on Monday were shocking even to market veterans. Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskParis Spent €1.4 Billion to Clean Up the Seine. Has It Worked?What a Beautiful Bus Stop Can DoIn Tokyo, the Nikkei was down 12%. In Seoul, the Kospi sank 9%. And when the op

  • Trump wants to stop taxing Social Security benefits. Here’s what that could mean for seniors

    A few weeks after promising to eliminate taxes on tips, former President Donald Trump has unveiled a second proposal for targeted tax relief. The beneficiaries this time would be senior citizens, an influential voting bloc.

  • Canadian Utilities Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.16 (vs CA$0.32 in 2Q 2023)

    Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU ) Second Quarter 2024 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$860.0m (down 2.2% from 2Q...

  • Here Are All the Promises Trump Has Made About Taxes if He’s Re-Elected

    Full details about former President Donald Trump's tax policies if re-elected are forthcoming. Learn More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: How Would That Impact You If You Are Retired? For You:...

  • Analysis-Aftershocks of carry trade at heart of market rout could still have reverberations

    Investors said the aftershocks of a massive carry trade that has reverberated through global financial markets wasn't done yet, with more unwinding in the days ahead raising the risk of shake-outs to other assets. Concerns about the markets were exacerbated by investors winding down yen-funded trades that had been used to finance the acquisition of stocks for years after a surprise Bank of Japan rate hike last week. The so-called 'carry trade' is commonly used in currency markets where investors borrow money from economies with low interest rates such as Japan or Switzerland, to fund investments in higher-yielding assets - this time stocks - elsewhere.

  • Taiwan stocks rebound after plunge, but quickly pare gains

    Taiwan stocks jumped on Tuesday following a record plunge a day earlier, but shed some of the gains later in the morning amid lingering concerns over the outlook for the U.S. economy and tech companies. The main index jumped more than 4% in early trade to as high as 20,640.44 points, but quickly pared those gains to be up around 1.75% at 0230. Shares in the dominant technology stock TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, climbed 5.6% after jumping more than 6% in early trade.

  • 'Don't panic': What to do when the stock market sinks like a stone

    If you are one of those amateur investors who checks your 401(k) balance at every meal, today might be a good day to fast.