You can bank on Lib Dems finishing third in election, says Cole-Hamilton

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says he is confident his party can finish third at the General Election ahead of the SNP, telling journalists “you can take that to the bank”.

He and Edinburgh West candidate Christine Jardine held up signs saying the Lib Dems will “brush away the SNP” as they highlighted their party’s dentistry policies on Thursday.

Since 2015, the Lib Dems have been in fourth place in terms of seats at Westminster, with the SNP ahead of them.

Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine hold ‘brush away the SNP’ signs in Edinburgh (Neil Pooran/PA)

Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dems’ UK leader, has previously said he thought there could be “more liberals than nationalists” in the new parliament.

Mr Cole-Hamilton went further, saying his party would certainly finish ahead of John Swinney’s.

He told journalists: “You can take that to the bank, there will be more liberals than nationalists on the green benches of the House of Commons in the parliament to come.”

The Scottish Lib Dem leader said his party’s manifesto in the coming weeks would set out a “roadmap” for Britain’s relationship to the EU.

The SNP’s goal of independence would mean “there’s a good chance we’ll be outside of both unions for a number of years”, he said.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “We believe our future lies in the heart of Europe.

“There will be an election where our EU membership is on the ballot paper.

“I regret it’s not this one – but when that time comes Liberal Democrats will be in the vanguard.”

He said Nigel Farage is “a bit of a sideshow, a comedy figure” who “appeals to the lowest common denominator in politics”.