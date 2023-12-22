The banker’s diary putting Olaf Scholz’s leadership in peril

Olaf Scholz (left) was mayor of Hamburg when the city was deliberating whether to demand back close to €50m from the bank headed by Christian Olearius (right)

The private diary of one of Germany’s wealthiest bankers is threatening to drag chancellor Olaf Scholz into a lobbying scandal at a time when his grip on power seems increasingly fragile.

Excerpts from the diary could play a key role in the trial of Christian Olearius, the former head of Hamburg bank MM Warburg, who faces 10 years in prison on tax fraud charges.

The focus of the trial is on whether Mr Olearius knew that his bank fraudulently filed for €100 million in repayments on taxes it never paid.

However the banker’s relationship with Mr Scholz could also come under scrutiny, with the indictment mentioning the chancellor on 27 occasions.

Mr Scholz was mayor of his hometown of Hamburg when the city tax authority was deliberating whether to demand back close to €50 million from the bank in late 2016.

While city authorities initially denied that the two men had held meetings, the diary, seized as part of the investigation, confirms that they met on three separate occasions during the period in question.

Mr Scholz has dismissed the meetings as little more than standard talks with a local business figure - AP/Kay Nietfeld

The meetings all took place while prosecutors were investigating Mr Olearius for fraud.

Mr Scholz, who has denied any involvement in the tax fraud scandal, dismissed the meetings as little more than standard talks with a local business figure and denied being able to recall details of their conversation.

But diary entries paint an allegedly different picture of the meetings.

In one entry, the banker described Mr Scholz as “listening attentively and asking smart questions” while also “not promising anything”.

After a second meeting, Mr Scholz called the banker and suggested he send a document outlining his argument to the city’s finance senator.

According to the indictment, the finance senator later passed the document onto the tax authority with a handwritten note asking them to report back to him on “the state of affairs.”

Reversed a decision

Shortly after, the tax authority reversed a decision to demand back the fraudulently obtained money.

Story continues

According to his diary, the next time Mr Olearius met Mr Scholz he “thanked him”.

While prosecutors have decided not to open an investigation into the chancellor, critics still question why the tax payment demand was dropped.

“Christian Olearius was very well connected in Hamburg, acted as a benefactor and had political influence,” said Gerhard Schick, head of the anti-corruption NGO Finanzwende.

It remains unclear what exactly Mr Scholz would have stood to gain from helping the embattled banker. But donations made by MM Warburg to Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) at the time have raised questions over whether a form of quid pro quo could have taken place.

However, few people expect the trial of Mr Olearius to produce a “smoking gun” that could prove Mr Scholz directly helped him out.

A corruption hearing in Hamburg’s state parliament released its initial finding in the autumn and concluded that it didn’t have proof that Mr Scholz or his deputies influenced the tax authority’s decision.

But there is a chance that the prosecution could call the chancellor as a witness.

Uncomfortable questions could then be raised over why he repeatedly met with the head of a company under investigation on fraud charges.

Any potential revelations from the trial of Mr Olearius, who has denied guilt on all charges, will come at a time when Mr Scholz’s authority is slipping.

Blighted by a budgetary crisis and the worst-performing economy in the developed world, Mr Scholz is now the least popular chancellor of this century, polling shows.

