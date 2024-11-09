Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on Veterans Day? Here's what to know

Veterans Day is on Monday, and while most restaurants, grocery stores and retail stores will be open on the day, banks and post offices will not.

The celebration of Veterans Day, a federal holiday, dates back to Nov. 11, 1918, when "temporary cessation of hostilities," or an armistice, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of 'the war to end all wars,'" according to the government agency's website. Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls.

The purpose of the day is to be a "celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good," the Department of Veterans Affairs says on its website.

Here's what to know about banks, post offices and shipping services, and whether or not they'll be open on Veterans Day.

How many federal holidays are there?: Make sure you don't miss your days off in 2024-25

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Branches of Bank of America, Truist, PNC, Capital One, Wells Fargo and other banks will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Is the post office open on Veterans Day? Will mail be delivered?

No, post offices will be closed on Veterans Day and mail will not be delivered because it is a federal holiday.

Are shipping services, like UPS and FedEx, open on Veterans Day?

UPS pickup and delivery services will be available on Monday, Nov. 11, however UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business days' time in transit due to the USPS federal holiday. UPS Store locations will also be open.

FedEx pickup and delivery services will also be available on Monday, and FedEx Office locations will also be open.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

While the day is a federal holiday, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open their regular hours on Monday.

Bond markets, however, will be closed, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on Veterans Day? What to know