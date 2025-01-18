Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on MLK Day 2025? Is mail delivered? What to know

Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, thus designating the third Monday in January a federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, according to the museum.

According to the museum, the legislation to recognize King was first introduced just four days after his assassination on April 4, 1968, "but took 15 years of persistence by civil rights activists for the holiday to be approved by the federal government and an additional 17 years for it to be recognized by all 50 states."

While most restaurants, grocery stores, and retail stores will remain open on Monday, that will not be the case for banks, post offices, and the stock market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's what to know about what will be open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025.

When is MLK Day 2025?

MLK Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 20 this year.

Is the post office open on MLK Day? Will mail be delivered?

U.S. Postal Service post offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, and mail will not be delivered on the day, the USPS told USA TODAY. The USPS will resume regular operations on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Are banks open on MLK Day?

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Chase, Truist and CitiBank, among others, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY.

Are shipping services, like UPS and FedEx, open on MLK Day?

UPS pickup and delivery services are not available on Monday, Jan. 20, and UPS Store locations may be closed, according to the company's website. Customers should check with their local stores for specific hours of operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPS Express Critical is available 365 days a year, according to the company. For more information, call 1-800-714-8779 or visit mnx.com.

Some FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on Jan. 20, and FedEx Office locations are expected to be open. Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

FedEx Custom Critical is also available 365 days a year. For more information, call 1-800-762-3787.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on MLK Day 2025?