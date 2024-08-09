New Banksy artwork appears on fish and chip shop

The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of Donald Trump, according to a major national poll released Thursday.A Marquette Law School Poll found Harris up, 52 percent to 48 percent, in a survey of registered voters. Among the Americans likely to actually cast ballots, her lead grew to six points: 53 percent to 47 percent, demonstrating just how successful her campaign rollout has been.With third-party candidates added to the mix, Harris remained ahead, leading with 47 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percen