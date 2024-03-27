Banksy mural in north London gets plastic cover after vandalism

The Banksy mural after it was covered with clear plastic. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A Banksy mural in north London has been covered with plastic sheeting and surrounded by wooden boards.

The artwork appeared on the side of a residential building in Hornsey Road, Finsbury Park, on 18 March and was splattered with white paint shortly after.

The mural has now been covered with plastic sheeting by the building’s owner, a spokesperson for Islington council said.

Banksy claimed the mural as his own in an Instagram post after it drew crowds and attracted speculation.

The artwork features bright green paint sprayed on to the building behind a cut-back tree, creating the impression of being its foliage, with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose.

A council spokesperson said: “The Banksy artwork has attracted huge crowds and there is a need to protect the art and local residents from the impact of visitor numbers.

“The clear plastic and wooden frame over the artwork was installed by the owner of the building, not by the council.”

They added: “To give people more security and privacy, and to protect the tree, we’re installing a hoarding, which will include clear plastic panels to protect the artwork and allow clear views.”

Previous “temporary measures” put in place by Islington council included metal fencing and regular checks by park patrol officers to manage crowds and help protect the artwork.

The spokesperson said the council would continue to explore “future solutions with the building owner so people can enjoy the artwork”.

They said the local authority was also in the process of installing a CCTV camera.