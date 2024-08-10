Banksy reveals sixth animal-themed London artwork

The cat artwork, depicting the animal's front legs stretched forward and its back arched, is on Edgware Road in Cricklewood
The cat artwork, depicting the animal's front legs stretched forward and its back arched, is on Edgware Road in Cricklewood

Banksy has revealed a sixth artwork in his new animal-themed collection in London.

The street artist posted a photo of the new design – a silhouette of a cat on an empty billboard – on Instagram on Saturday, without any caption.

The cat artwork, depicting the animal’s front legs stretched forward and its back arched, is on Edgware Road in Cricklewood, in the north-west of the capital.

On Friday, Banksy revealed an artwork featuring pelicans in Walthamstow
On Friday, Banksy revealed an artwork featuring pelicans in Walthamstow

On Friday, Banksy revealed an artwork featuring pelicans swallowing fish from a sign on a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow, north-east London.

The fourth installation in the artist’s new series of works was stolen less than an hour after being unveiled on Thursday.

A mural of a howling wolf on a satellite dish above a shop in Peckham, south-east London, was taken away soon after being revealed.

Three men removed the artwork from above the shop roof, a witness said, adding: “It’s a great shame we can’t have nice things, and it’s a shame it couldn’t have lasted more than an hour.”

Photos showed a man climbing a ladder to take down the artwork, while two others held the ladder in place.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We were called to reports of a stolen satellite dish containing artwork at 1.52pm on Thursday, Aug 8 in Rye Lane, Peckham. There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”

Banksy, whose identity is unknown, began the series of animal-themed installations on Monday.

The first work depicts the silhouette of a goat, positioned in a way that makes it appear precariously perched on a pillar, near Kew Bridge, south-west London.

On Monday, Banksy revealed an artwork of a goat perched on a pillar near Kew Bridge
On Monday, Banksy revealed an artwork of a goat perched on a pillar near Kew Bridge

It was followed on Tuesday by a mural on the side of a building in Chelsea, also in south-west London, showing the silhouettes of two elephants reaching out their trunks to each other.

On Wednesday, the silhouettes of three monkeys, looking as though they were hanging from a bridge over Brick Lane, in the east of the capital, appeared.

Banksy has not shared any captions with the photos he posted on his Instagram account this week.

