Banksy reveals sixth animal-themed London artwork

Banksy has revealed a sixth artwork in his new animal-themed collection in London.

The street artist posted a photo of the new design – a silhouette of a cat on an empty billboard – on Instagram on Saturday, without any caption.

The cat artwork, depicting the animal’s front legs stretched forward and its back arched, is on Edgware Road in Cricklewood, in the north-west of the capital.

On Friday, Banksy revealed an artwork featuring pelicans swallowing fish from a sign on a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow, north-east London.

The fourth installation in the artist’s new series of works was stolen less than an hour after being unveiled on Thursday.

A mural of a howling wolf on a satellite dish above a shop in Peckham, south-east London, was taken away soon after being revealed.

Three men removed the artwork from above the shop roof, a witness said, adding: “It’s a great shame we can’t have nice things, and it’s a shame it couldn’t have lasted more than an hour.”

Photos showed a man climbing a ladder to take down the artwork, while two others held the ladder in place.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We were called to reports of a stolen satellite dish containing artwork at 1.52pm on Thursday, Aug 8 in Rye Lane, Peckham. There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”

Banksy, whose identity is unknown, began the series of animal-themed installations on Monday.

The first work depicts the silhouette of a goat, positioned in a way that makes it appear precariously perched on a pillar, near Kew Bridge, south-west London.

It was followed on Tuesday by a mural on the side of a building in Chelsea, also in south-west London, showing the silhouettes of two elephants reaching out their trunks to each other.

On Wednesday, the silhouettes of three monkeys, looking as though they were hanging from a bridge over Brick Lane, in the east of the capital, appeared.

Banksy has not shared any captions with the photos he posted on his Instagram account this week.