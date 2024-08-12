Banksy unveils eighth London artwork

The next creature in Banksy's animal-themed collection is a rhinoceros

Banksy has unveiled the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection in London, a silhouette of a rhinoceros appearing to climb on top of a car.

The street artist has been posting artwork to his Instagram at around 1pm every day since Monday August 5.

His first piece depicted a goat and was followed by silhouettes of elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, and a cat as well as artwork of piranhas, which have all appeared in various locations across London.

Two pelican silhouettes were discovered on Friday on the side of Bonners Fish Bar on Pretoria Avenue in Walthamstow - Tom Bowles

His latest design, located on Westmoor Street in Charlton, is positioned on the side of a building and has been designed to look as though the animal is climbing onto a car parked next to the property.

On Sunday the street artist confirmed he was behind artwork depicting a school of piranhas which appeared on a police sentry box in the City of London.

A school of piranhas was painted on a police box in the City of London - SGSAN/MEGA

A City of London Corporation spokesman said it was looking through options to “preserve” it.

On Monday a crowd of people stood around taking photographs of the fish tank-themed Banksy near the Old Bailey as workmen in hi-vis jackets cordoned off the attraction.

The artist’s sixth piece – a stretching cat on an empty, distressed advertising billboard – was removed from its location in north-west London hours after it was revealed on Saturday.

A stretching cat was painted on an empty billboard on Saturday, but was later removed

Crowds booed as the piece in Cricklewood was dismantled by three men who said they were “hired” by a “contracting company” to take down the billboard for safety reasons.

The cat design was the second piece to be removed last week after a painting of a howling wolf on a satellite dish was taken off the roof of a building in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.

A howling wolf appeared on a satellite dish on a shop roof on Thursday, but was stolen within an hour of being unveiled

A spokesman for Banksy said that the artist is neither connected to nor endorses the theft of the wolf design and that they have “no knowledge as to the dish’s current whereabouts”.