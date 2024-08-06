Banksy unveils new elephant street artwork in London day after goat piece appeared on wall in Richmond

Banksy has unveiled another new artwork in London depicting two elephants poking their heads out of blocked out windows- the day after one of a goat appeared in Richmond.

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the wall art which features two dark elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other on Instagram on Tuesday.

The second artwork is understood to be on Edith Terrace, Chelsea.It comes after Banksy revealed his artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond on Monday.

