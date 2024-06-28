Banned crash driver jailed for failing to stop

Three other man who were also arrested have been released with no further action [Google]

A man has been jailed following a road crash which left a 50-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The crash, involving an Audi A4 and a Vauxhall Vivaro van, happened on Masefield Road in Hartlepool on Sunday.

Cleveland Police said two young children who were believed to be in the Audi at the time of the crash were safe and well.

Samuel Stewart Durrell, 30, was jailed for four months for failing to stop after the crash and for driving while disqualified.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Friday, where his driving licence was also endorsed with 10 points.

The driver of another car, initially thought to be connected to the crash, was arrested along with two other men.

All three have been released and will face no further action.

