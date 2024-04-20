Banner Health doctor donates kidney to longtime friend

RFI

Jérôme Hamon, the first man in the world to have undergone two face transplants – in 2010 and 2018 – and who thus had three different faces during his life, has died at the age of 49. "He was exhausted at the end," Franck Zal, a close family friend and doctor of the Frenchman, told Brittany daily Le Télégramme."A week ago I was exchanging text messages with him."Zal's company developed the technology that made the 2018 transplant possible."I want to testify to Jérôme's strength. I was always ask