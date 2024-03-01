Suella Braverman fears she could be criminalised if trans conversion therapy is banned

Suella Braverman stressed speaking out on this issue did not mean she was 'transphobic' - PAUL GROVER/FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Suella Braverman has said she fears she could be criminalised if transgender conversion therapy is banned because she teaches her children that “a boy cannot be a girl”.

The former home secretary urged MPs to oppose plans to outlaw the practice as she expressed concern for parents trying “valiantly to navigate this unchartered territory”.

The Tory backbencher, who previously served as attorney general, also called for transitioning to be banned for under-18s.

Mrs Braverman was speaking during a debate on proposals to ban LGBT conversion therapy, tabled by Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour backbencher.

The Government has said it wants to make the practice illegal but is yet to bring forward its own plans amid fears it could end up criminalising parents for refusing to let their children transition.

The suggestion that therapists should be banned from pressurising gay people to be straight is entirely uncontroversial.

But extending the law to prohibit the use of conversion therapy to persuade children not to change gender is more complicated, given the possible implications for parents, doctors or teachers who might wish to question the decision.

Despite a caveat in the draft law to the exempt people whose child’s welfare is their “paramount consideration”, some MPs fear parents could still be criminalised if they try to stop their child transitioning.

Mrs Braverman claimed there is “very little evidence” that the practice is a “current problem” in Britain, with gay and trans people already protected from verbal and physical abuse under existing laws.

She warned the “misguided” proposals put forward by Mr Russell-Moyle would “capture so many types of behaviour where there is an innocent or well-intentioned objective”, with therapists, teachers and “regular parents” all at risk of falling foul of the rules.

She said: “If I were in the position of having a child presenting anxiety, my own child presenting questions like this, I would want to support them, I’d want them to be happy but I’d also want to direct them in the way I knew best, consistent with my parental authority, educating and teaching them about gender and sex.

“And in my view, in our household, in my family, we believe that a man cannot be a woman, a boy cannot be a girl and that is what I would be telling my children, with the best intentions and from a place of love.

“And if that were to criminalise me… that would be a crying shame and a total undermining of good parenting in this country.”

Mrs Braverman also said she would welcome a change in the law to ban transitioning for under 18s.

She said the Government’s draft guidance for schools is a “good start” but added: “My own personal view is it doesn’t go far enough and ultimately if we are to properly safeguard the welfare of children we do need to totally ban transitioning under 18.

“And if that requires a change in the law then I can’t think of any better reason than to change the law but to support and safeguard young children in those circumstances.”

She said she felt obliged to make clear that she is “not transphobic”, nor homophobic because she expected to get a “barrage of trolling and abuse and hate mail” for speaking out.

“We’ll all be smeared very quickly after this debate. It’s a sorry indictment of our political discourse on this subject,” she said.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Rosie Duffield suggested that banning trans conversion therapy would be creating law by social media.

Rosie Duffield warned against “dumbing down” the debate for “likes” as she urged colleagues to abandon “unprosecutable” plans to outlaw the practice.

The Labour MP, who has been vocal about her gender-critical views, stressed that legislation should not be driven by “tribes on social media”, adding: “We need to be better than this when making the laws of this country.”

Ms Duffield was speaking during a debate on proposals to ban LGBT conversion therapy, tabled by Labour backbencher Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

Ms Duffield questioned whether colleagues backing the proposals on Friday were engaging in “politics for social media likes”, warning that serious legislators should never create “flawed and unnecessary” legislation merely to “send a message”.

"This proposed legislation is not required to fix a problem, rather it creates many serious new ones... this is a solution in search of a problem"

Rosie Duffield MP

“That is law created by social media, rather than laws that we expect a government or a government in waiting to be upheld by our courts,” she said.

She stressed that “the tribes on social media are not legislators”, adding: “We are writing laws here, and getting it right is essential and serious.

“The dumbing down of such important debates for likes is not only vacuous, it sets a dangerous precedent, and we need to be better than this when making the laws of this country.”

Mr Russell-Moyle’s Bill would create new offences for a course of conduct whose “predetermined” purpose was to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

It also offers “clarifications” about actions that do not meet a criminal threshold, including the actions of parents, health practitioners and those exercising freedom of religion and other beliefs.

Unlimited fines could be handed out to offenders under the Bill and it would only allow prosecutions which have the consent of the relevant public prosecutor.

But Ms Duffield said the proposals were unworkable as there is a lack of “clear, legal definitions” of terms that are “contentious and vague”.

“I believe this proposed legislation is not necessary to fix a problem, rather it creates several serious new ones,” she said.

‘No intention of intervening in family life’

Conservative MP Miriam Cates also warned the law could not be “brought safely” as she said the “concept of transgender identity” has not been properly defined.

Fellow Tory Danny Kruger said he recognised Mr Russell-Moyle was “trying to do the right thing here” and “he has no intention of intervening in family life”.

“Nevertheless, the effect of the law that he’s proposing will very easily lead to exactly the prosecutions he’s trying to avoid,” he said.

As a Private Member’s Bill, the draft legislation is unlikely to become law. It failed to make progress on Friday after it ran out of time in the Commons.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said the Government intends to bring forward its own proposals after the publication of the Cass Review, which is examining gender identity services for children and young people, in the coming weeks.