After banning UNRWA, Israel has yet to propose alternative aid structure for Palestinians

Despite opposition from the United States and a warning from the UN Security Council, the Israeli parliament voted on Monday to ban the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) from operating on Israeli territory. This vote has far-reaching humanitarian and political consequences, forcing the international community to rethink all aid to the Palestinians.

By an overwhelming 92 to 10 vote, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset , approved a bill on October 28 to ban the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees ( UNRWA ) from Israeli territory.

The vote provoked an international outcry led by the United States and the UN, which denounced it as an “intolerable” decision which would have “devastating consequences”.

“These bills increase the suffering of the Palestinians and are nothing less than collective punishment,” UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said on Monday.

On Thursday, Lazzarini said the Israeli laws are the “culmination of years of attack against the agency” adding that "the objective is to strip the Palestinian from refugee status”.

Created by the United Nations General Assembly in 1949, UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees) began operations in 1950 to aid Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

