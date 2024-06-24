Baptist Health opens new rehab center to help patients recover faster
Baptist Health opens new rehab center to help patients recover faster
Baptist Health opens new rehab center to help patients recover faster
"Never trust how you feel about your life past 9 p.m."
It serves a purpose — but not for the reason you think.
This symptom is often dismissed, which is why it's so important to recognize.
“According to CDC data, the average hospital cost for a fall-related injury is roughly $30,000, and by 2030, the projected cost of treating senior falls in America’s hospitals is expected to reach over $100 billion annually.” | Opinion
Untreated, Lyme disease can cause neurological, heart and joint problems. Which states have the most cases and how can you can stay safe?
An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff person syndrome.
The latest senior federal scientist to step forward claims this unknown illness may have impacted 350 people in New Brunswick, 'The Guardian' reports. In 2021, health officials in the province said that 40 people were found to be suffering from an unknown neurological condition.
While they might make for a tasty side dish, this one kind of canned beans isn't the healthiest addition to your dinner table. Here's what you should know.
“Idaho preaches a lot of freedom, but women are not free,” one protester said.
Princess Anne has been hospitalized with minor injuries and a concussion after an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate, Buckingham Palace says.
If you're health conscious and want to keep to a tight budget, Costco has a lot of great deals on groceries. Many of these items come in bulk, making their per-unit prices lower than at many other...
Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming Princess Anne was in a hospital receiving treatment for injuries and a concussion after an incident in Gatcombe Park.
STORY: :: Somerset, EnglandRiding horses and playing foosball, Oran Knowlson might look like an average 13-year-old. :: London, EnglandBut for the past 10 years, he's suffered from daily seizures. Some so extreme that he lost consciousness and even stopped breathing, said Oran's mother Justine. "Every moment of his life is affected because of his epilepsy." // "I had a fairly bright and up together three-year-old that within a few months of seizures commencing deteriorated rapidly and lost a lot of skill.":: FileBut a new device fitted into his skull in a world-first trial at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital in October 2023 has reportedly reduced Oran's daytime seizures by 80%.The device's leads are connected to a neurostimulator, which emits a pulse of current to block or disrupt abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Here's consultant paediatric neurosurgeon Martin Tisdall. "This study is hopefully going to allow us to identify really whether this is an efficacious treatment for epilepsy, and also is looking at a new type of device which is particularly useful in children because the implant is in the skull and not in the chest and we hope that will reduce the potential complications." // "...We now know that we've left him with the leads exactly where we want them to be so that gives the best chance of the device working and reducing the seizures."Oran is part of the CADET project, which investigates the viability of deep brain stimulation to treat children with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.Three more children are set to be fitted with the neurostimulator as part of the trail. Seven months after the surgery, Justine says she's seen a massive improvement in her son, who also has autism and ADHD."Very optimistic for the future. I think the Great Ormond Street team gave us hope back, which was something we didn't have. Now the future looks brighter."
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away two vaccine-related appeals from Children’s Health Defense, the group founded by immunization skeptic and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Most Read from BloombergHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverJain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Tech Hits Stocks as Nvidia Extends Selloff to 13%: Markets WrapNvidia Sales Grow So Fast That W
Broadcaster and campaigner Dame Deborah James died two years ago this week.
The beta carotene in carrots is what gives the vegetable their color, but it can also affect people.
Kass Barker had been using sunbeds once or twice a week for a year when she suddenly suspected something was wrong with a mole on her wrist.
Disney Pixar's new film Inside Out 2 includes a stunning portrayal of an anxiety attack, which viewers have found moving.
The new study found that Texas' six-week abortion ban and others like it "may have negative spillover effects on infant health."
WEILER-SIMMERBERG, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga is expected to be released from hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on facial fractures he sustained in a collision with Scotland’s goalkeeper at the European Championship.