Bar children from social media until age 16, say MPs

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
online safety fears
online safety fears

Children should be barred from social media until they are 16, an all-party committee of MPs has recommended.

The Commons education committee has recommended that the age at which children are allowed on to social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram should be increased from 13 to 16.

It said the next government should also consider a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools and a total ban on smartphones for under-16s.

Robin Walker, the committee chairman, said: “Excessive screen and smartphone use has a clear negative impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of children and young people.

‘Shocking statistics’

“Our inquiry heard shocking statistics on the extent of the damage being done to under-18s, particularly those who are already extremely vulnerable, such as those in care.

“Digital age of consent checks are not fit for purpose.

“We heard no evidence demonstrating that 13-year-olds understood the ramifications of sharing personal information online and today’s report urges the Government to increase this age to 16.”

The Online Safety Act requires tech firms to ensure they have effective age checks to ensure children under 13 cannot access social media platforms – with fines worth up to 10 per cent of their global turnover if they fail to do so.

However, the committee said age checks were not robust enough and now was the time for a broader debate on the adequacy of the digital age of consent.

“The age of consent in the UK is 16, a child cannot drive until they are 17 and cannot vote in England until they are 18,” it said.

Screen time ‘harmful’

“We have heard no evidence to suggest that 13 is an appropriate age for children to understand the implications of allowing platforms access to their personal data online.

“Yet we know even with the digital age of consent currently formally set at the lowest possible level, it is widely ignored and not effectively enforced. This must change urgently.”

The committee said tougher guidance on mobile phones in schools and how to manage children’s screen time at home was needed to better protect young people.

It argued that screen time was harmful to children’s mental and physical health, and both schools and parents needed clear guidance from the Government on the issue.

Earlier this year, the Department for Education issued non-statutory guidance instructing headteachers on how to ban the use of phones in lessons, breaks and lunch periods as well.

It suggested staff could search pupils and their bags for mobile phones if necessary.

But the committee has said this did not go far enough as it called for a statutory ban.

It said there had been a 52 per cent increase in children’s screen time between 2020 and 2022, with a quarter said to be using their devices in an addictive manner.

The report said it had found that for some, screen time was beginning at as early as six months of age, with one in five children aged between three and four now having their own mobile phone, with almost all children now having one by the time they were 12.

MPs on the committee said that while the Online Safety Act will play a role in keeping children safe from online harms, full protection will not come until the Act is fully implemented in 2026.

Online safety campaigner Ian Russell, whose 14-year-old daughter Molly took her own life after viewing harmful material on social media, said a ban on phones or social media access would “cause more harm than good” and would “punish children for the failures of tech companies to protect them”.

Mr Russell, who set up and is now chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation suicide prevention charity, said: “The next government must follow the evidence and deliver stronger regulation, not policies that would be slower to implement and deliver worse outcomes.

”The quickest and most effective route to protect children’s online safety and wellbeing is to strengthen the Online Safety Act in the next parliament and we call on all parties to commit to this in their manifestos.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Removing video of U of Manitoba valedictory speech calling for Gaza ceasefire 'not productive': expert

    A speech to a graduating class of doctors that led to tension between the University of Manitoba's medical school and the person behind the university's largest-ever private donation has sparked debate about how much influence donors should have over the institutions.In his valedictory address at the May 16 convocation for students from the U of M's Max Rady College of Medicine, Dr. Gem Newman told fellow graduates to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and called out medical associations for "deafening

  • Pronouns and tribal affiliations are now forbidden in South Dakota public university employee emails

    A new South Dakota policy to stop the use of gender pronouns by public university faculty and staff in official correspondence is also keeping Native American employees from listing their tribal affiliations in a state with a long and violent history of conflict with tribes.

  • International students and grads anxious over Yukon Nominee Program pause

    International graduates from Yukon University say that the territorial government's temporary and abrupt pause on the Yukon Nominee Program shows a lack of consideration for international students.Christy Sibi graduated from the university's Northern Sciences program in 2022. He says the "sudden stop" to the nominee program is a big disadvantage for international students."The government should have been supporting the international students," he said. "We don't have a[n immigration] stream for

  • Opinion: If you opposed the pro-Palestinian protests, here’s why you should reconsider

    This spring’s campus protests were contentious, but opened the door for an important conversation on our views about Muslims and Palestinians, writes Haroon Moghul.

  • U of T encampment rejects school's offer

    A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto said the school's latest offer, made in a bid to end an ongoing demonstration on campus, is "an ultimatum.""This is a joke of a negotiation," encampment organizer Kalliopé Anvar McCall, a fourth-year U of T student in diaspora studies, said at a news conference at the King's College Circle encampment Friday morning.Organizers criticized the university for its negotiation tactics — particularly, speaking to media outlets, including CBC Rad

  • U of T gives encampment 24 hours to consider latest offer

    The University of Toronto says students involved in a pro-Palestinian encampment have 24 hours to consider its latest offer that it made public on Thursday in a bid to bring an end to the demonstration.In a news conference on Thursday afternoon, U of T President Meric Gertler said the university will issue a trespass notice if the students do not accept the offer within the time provided, adding he hopes they will obey the law."The encampment must end," Gertler said in a statement posted on the

  • ‘Zionists Not Welcome’ and Attack on Encampment Ignite Backlash at UCLA

    (Bloomberg) -- Gene Block is about to be hit every which way. Most Read from BloombergNvidia Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Delivers on AI HopesHarvard Students Walk Out of Commencement Protesting SuspensionsIsrael to Restart Gaza Talks After Hostage Video Sparks OutrageCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashStocks Join Bonds in Falling as Fed-Cut Bets Wane: Markets WrapThe chancellor for the University of California at Los Angeles will appear at a congressional hearing

  • Four takeaways from UCLA Chancellor Gene Block's testimony on campus antisemitism, protests

    UCLA chancellor Gene Block was interrogated by a congressional committee Thursday for his handling of a Palestinian solidarity encampment. Republicans and some Democrats used the hearing as a chance to score political points.

  • Student Speaker Dramatically Goes Off-Script at Harvard Graduation

    Screenshot/YouTubeA Harvard University student speaker put the institution on blast Thursday morning when she dramatically went off script during her commencement address to slam the school for punishing more than a dozen of her peers for their activism.Shruthi Kumar, the Harvard senior chosen to deliver the English address, sharply reprimanded the university leaders during her time at the podium. During her speech—which was titled “The Power of Not Knowing”—Kumar drew out a piece of paper conta

  • Rutgers, Northwestern defend deals with student protesters: 'We had to get the encampment down'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers universities defended their decisions to end pro-Palestinian encampments through negotiations rather than police force, telling a House committee on Thursday that they defused the danger without ceding ground to protesters.

  • Wyandotte high school teacher arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from a child

    Parents at Roosevelt High School are reacting to news of one of their school teachers being arrested for trying to solicit sex from a child.

  • KY teacher charged; allegedly told students he only had a few days to ‘shoot up’ school

    Police: On May 22 at Oldham County High school, a student notified school staff a teacher told a group of students “he has a few days left to shoot up the school..”

  • Vaping in schools: Ontario’s $30 million for surveillance and security won’t address student needs

    This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Beyhan Farhadi, Assistant Professor, Educational Policy and Equity, University of Toronto Ontario’s recent education budget announced a “back to basics” funding formula, which includes $30 million to install vape detectors and security upgrades — measures which will expand the s

  • Harvard graduates walk out of commencement after weeks of protests

    Hundreds of graduates at Harvard University walked out of their commencement Thursday after the school announced 13 students who participated in the recent pro-Palestinian protests on campus would not be allowed to receive their diplomas with fellow students. Groups of graduates walked out chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “Let them walk, let them walk” in…

  • 'Hundreds of Students' Walk Out During Harvard Commencement Ceremony

    “Hundreds of students” walked out of Harvard University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 23, supporting students who were not allowed to graduate after taking part in the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, the Harvard Crimson reported.Video captured by Mary Bosch shows graduating students leaving the ceremony while yelling “let them walk,” reportedly in reference to the 13 seniors who were denied degrees despite efforts from some faculty to allow them to graduate.Despite the protest and continued chanting, university administrators carried on with the commencement ceremony, the Harvard Crimson reported.Protesters held a “people’s commencement” after walking out of the ceremony, the outlet reported.More than 9,200 people graduated from Harvard of Thursday, the Crimson said. Credit: Mary Bosch via Storyful

  • Group of graduates walk out of Harvard commencement chanting 'Free, free Palestine'

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of students in graduation robes walked out of the Harvard commencement on Thursday chanting “Free, free Palestine” after weeks of protests on campus and a day after the school announced that 13 Harvard students who participated in a protest encampment would not be able to receive diplomas alongside their classmates.

  • US college leaders grilled in Congress over Gaza protests

    Three university presidents are testifying before Congress in the aftermath of pro-Palestinian protests.

  • France is proud of its secularism. But struggles grow in this approach to faith, school, integration

    MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Brought into the international spotlight by the ban on hijabs for French athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics, France’s unique approach to “laïcité” — loosely translated as “secularism” — has been increasingly stirring controversy from schools to sports fields across the country.

  • Pro-Palestinian encampment remains at UofT campus amid looming deadline

    Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will consider the university's latest offer, but stopped short of saying whether or not they will leave the UofT campus by 4pm today. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more.

  • U of T encampment trespass notice sets Monday deadline, negotiations set for Sunday

    TORONTO — The University of Toronto issued a trespass notice Friday to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, vowing to take "all necessary legal steps" if protesters did not clear out by Monday morning.