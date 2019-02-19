Barack Obama Dined at Ayesha Curry's San Francisco Restaurant—and Chrissy Teigen Was There Too!

Barack Obama spent his Presidents’ Day dining on good barbecue.

The former President was spotted at Ayesha Curry’s San Fransisco restaurant International Smoke on Monday.

“No greater privilege than to cook for this man on Presidents’ Day,” Curry’s partner chef Michael Mina posted on Instagram. “Thank you for the highest honor @barackobama!”

Obama, Ayesha and Mina all posed inside the barbecue joint alongside Ayesha’s husband NBA star Steph Curry. Obama is in California this week for My Brother’s Keeper Rising!—a two-day event put on by his nonprofit that aims to “close opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color”—and Steph is scheduled to speak during the event’s town hall. (Steph and Obama have been seeing a lot of each other lately, as his basketball team the Golden State Warriors paid Obama a visit in Washington, D.C. last month.)

John Legend is also a guest at the conference, so it’s no surprise that Monday night at International Smoke also included a visit from Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen. She gave her fans a glimpse at the barbecue ribs behind prepared in the kitchen in a video on her Instagram story.

“Truly had such an incredible meal at International Smoke last night,” she wrote on Twitter. “Cornbread with Thai curry, baked oysters ahhhhh amazing job @ayeshacurry and @ChefMichaelMina!!”