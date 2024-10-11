Barack Obama lashes out at 'crazy' Trump in first rally for Harris

Former US President Barack Obama lashed out at "crazy" Donald Trump Thursday and urged voters to back Kamala Harris as he brought his star power to the 2024 election campaign trail for the first time.

As he hit the stump in the must-win state of Pennsylvania, Obama also chided Black male voters for what he called hesitancy in supporting Democrat Harris because they "just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

Obama trained his fire on Trump during a pumped-up rally in Pittsburgh, comparing the Republican's long speeches to late Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro's and calling the billionaire out of touch with ordinary people.

America's first Black president admitted that "this election's going to be tight" as many voters were still struggling with high prices.

But he told the crowd that "what I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up", adding: "You think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?'

The popular Democrat called Trump's schemes to sell bibles as "crazy" and used the same word to describe the 78-year-old former president's embrace of conspiracy theories.

As the crowd booed Trump, his successor in the White House, Obama added: "Don't boo -- vote."

(AFP)



