Barack Obama Makes Viral Hand Gesture While Slamming Donald Trump's 'Weird' Obsession with 'Crowd Sizes'

Kimberlee Speakman
The former president took the stage at the at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20, closing out a night of speeches after his wife, Michelle Obama

Barack Obama takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20

Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty

Barack Obama takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20

Former President Barack Obama took a series of swipes at Donald Trump during his pointed speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), blowing up the Internet with one now-viral jab at the Republican presidential nominee's "weird obsession with crowd sizes."

Taking the podium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Obama, 63, did not mince words when talking about Vice President Kamala Harris' opponent, criticizing Trump for everything from his politics to the former president's frequent complaints.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama could be seen saying in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”  

“There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he added, gesturing with his hands to these different sizes before looking down at his hands jokingly. “It just goes on and on.”

This innuendo earned cheers, claps and laughter from the crowd among the party faithful gathered at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. But it quickly went viral on social media, many praising him for his "perfect comedic delivery."

“I’m feeling fired up," Obama said at the top of his speech.

Elsewhere during his remarks, Obama also questioned Trump’s dedication to Americans as they decide who to vote for in the polls during elections in November.

“The people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question: Who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future? About my children’s future? About our future together?,” he said. “One thing is for certain — Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question.”

Barack Obama speaks on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Barack Obama speaks on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20

Obama is one of several speakers set to take the stage over the course of the DNC. President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were among the speakers on night one.

Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on night two before her husband, Barack joking afterwards, "I'm the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama."

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are also expected to accept the party's baton from President Biden later this week.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19, 2024

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19, 2024

The DNC comes about a month after Biden dropped out of the presidential race and gave his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to become the nominee.

She secured enough delegate support to become the presumptive Democratic nominee the following day, while also collecting more than $80 million in donations during her first 24 hours as a 2024 presidential candidate. She then announced Minnesota Gov. Walz as her VP pick on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The DNC will continue through to Thursday, Aug. 22, with additional speakers including former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. There will also be celebrity performances and panels, including one hosted by Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

