Barack Obama praises USWNT, shows off personalized jersey on Twitter

The United States Women's National Team may be publicly feuding with the sitting president, but a former commander in chief has taken to Twitter to show his support for the champions.

Former President Barack Obama posted a photo and a heartfelt message to the World Cup winners on Wednesday as they paraded through the streets of New York City.

Obama showed off a personalized team jersey and praised the players "for being such a strong inspiration to women and girls – and everybody – all across the country."





The former president had also tweeted a congratulatory message to the team after their win over the Netherlands on Sunday in the final match of the World Cup.





Despite his public spat with the team, especially Megan Rapinoe, President Donald Trump also congratulated the team on their victory and "great and exciting play."





Rapinoe has stated that she and the team are not interested in visiting the White House as part of their celebration.