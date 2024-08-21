Barack Obama Shares Bold Move Only He Is 'Stupid Enough' To Attempt

Barack Obama did something brave on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention: he followed Michelle Obama’s dynamite address.

Taking the stage to deafening applause after his wife’s introduction, the former president waited and waited for the audience to quieten.

“Chicago, it’s good to be home,” he eventually began. “I don’t know about you but I’m feeling fired up!”

“I am feeling ready to go, even if I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama,” he added.

Obama: I don’t know about you but I’m feeling fired up.. even if I’m the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/Ke9mQzvXk0 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

Speaking for more than 20 minutes in the penultimate slot of the night, Michelle Obama brought down the house with her remarks. She spoke of the “the contagious power of hope,” threw in clever jabs at Republican nominee Donald Trump, and called voters to action, leading attendees in chants of “do something!”

“Please welcome America’s 44th president and the love of my life: Barack Obama,” she said as her husband joined her onstage and they embraced.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper exalted Michelle Obama’s address as the “most powerful political speech I’ve ever heard.” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said it was “one of the best convention speeches I have ever seen by anybody in any circumstance.”

