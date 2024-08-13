Barack Obama shares his summer playlist, from Charli XCX to The Rolling Stones

Former US president Barack Obama has released his summer playlist for 2024, and it’s filled with pop hits ranging from Charli XCX’s turbo-charged “360”, Beyoncé’s country hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” and Billie Eillish’s “CHIHIRO”.

Continuing an annual tradition he began in 2015 while he was still in office, the 44th president shared a list of his favourite songs that he’s listening to this year, as well as the books he’s been reading .

Obama himself has described his music taste as “eclectic”, and his choices range from hyperpop to afrobeats and folk music.

They include Charli XCX’s viral turbo-charged song from her Brat album, Tommy Richman’s viral breakout single “Mililon Dollar Baby” and English musician Nick Drake’s “One of These Things First”.

Other tracks include newer hits like Nigerian popstar Tems’ “Love Me Jeje” and LA-based Calimossa’s “What’s in the Tea?”, as well some more iconic tracks like The Rolling Stones’ 1965 song “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and Sting’s 1985 hit “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”.

On X/Twitter, Obama told fans: “With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!”

Former US president shared a list of more than 30 summer anthems (Getty Images)

Obama also gave a nod to WILLOW – Will Smith’s 23-year-old daughter – for her song “Symptom of Life”, American rappers GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s joint track “Wanna Be” and British musician Enny’s “Charge It”.

Find the full list of Obama’s summer playlist, below:

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Charli XCX: “365”

Billie Eilish: “Chihiro”

Tems: “Love Me Jeje”

Artemas: “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”

Hope Tala: “I Can’t Even Cry”

Blackstreet: “No Diggity” [ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen]

Enny: “Charge It”

Carminho: “O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)”

Calimossa: “What’s in the Tea?”

Hubert Sumlin & Keith Richards: “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”

PJ Morton: “Say So” [ft. Jojo]

Cleo Sol: “Why Don’t You”

The Miracles: “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”

H.E.R.: “Process”

2Pac: “How Do U Want It” [ft. K-Ci and Jojo]

Sting: “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”

Lucinda Williams: “Unsuffer Me”

Jill Scott: “Golden”

The Rolling Stones: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Saweetie: “My Best”

Charles Mingus: “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”

Norah Jones: “Come Away With Me”

Common: “The People”

Etta James: “Don’t Cry Baby”

Chris Jedi, Gaby Music, & Dei V: “Bad Boy” [ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna]

Rema: “Yayo”

Bonny Light Horseman: “Old Dutch”

Willow: “Symptom of Life”

Moneybagg Yo: “Whiskey Whiskey” [ft. Morgan Wallen]

Myles Smith: “Stargazing”

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion: “Wanna Be”

Tyla, Gunna, & Skillibeng: “Jump”

Bad Bunny & Feid: “Perro Negro”

Paul Russell: “Lil Boo Thang”

Digable Planets: “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”

Bob Marley & the Wailers: “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”

Nick Drake: “One of These Things First”

Bob Dylan: “Silvio”

Pharoah Sanders: “Love Is Everywhere”

The Supremes: “Where Did Our Love Go”

Beyoncé: “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Samara Joy: “Someone to Watch Over Me” [ft. Pasquale Grasso]