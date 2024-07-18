Barack Obama tells allies Joe Biden needs to 'seriously consider' if he should drop out of presidential race

Former President Barack Obama has told allies that Joe Biden should “seriously consider” stepping side as the Democrat presidential candidate, according to reports.

Obama believes Biden chances of winning against Donald Trump are diminishing, according to the Washington Post.

The Post claims multiple sources have indicated Obama, who previously offered unwavering support for Biden, has changed his view.

There have been mounting fears that Biden’s age at 81 is playing against him especially after a poor debtae performance against Trump on TV.

He now has Covid and has had to come off the campaign trail, adding more fuel to claims he is too old to successfully run again.

Other senior voices in the Democrat camp are urging Biden to re-think.

Obama's view of the state of the race comes after Axios reported that Democratic sources believe Biden will be forced to make the decision to step aside as early as this weekend.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have all expressed deep concerns directly to Biden in recent days that he will not only lose the White House but also cost the party any chance of winning back the House of Representatives in the election, according to US media.

But Biden has insisted publicly that he will be the Democratic nominee and only God or a “medical condition” would push him to pull out. Kamala Harris is the vice president and being ‘on the ticket’ with him would be the likely replacement candidate.

In the Republican camp JD Vance, 39, an Ohio senator has been nominated as as Trump’s pick for vice president