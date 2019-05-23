Barack Obama Told a Girls' Softball Team His Game Is 'So Raggedy.' He Was Wrong.

“It’s Barack Obama!” a young boy at Washington’s Nationals Youth Baseball Academy shrieked as he sprinted toward the surprise visitor. “Barack Obama! Barack Obama!”

The former president took time out from writing his (delayed) White House memoir to drop in Wednesday afternoon on the after-school program at the campus — featuring sports fields and a farmers’ market for healthy eating — Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals built for youth in the Southeast D.C. wards surrounding the team’s stadium.

Obama, 57 and famously smooth with a basketball, told a boys’ team and girls’ team facing off in a softball scrimmage that his skills at bat were not ready for prime time. “My game is so raggedy that, if it was captured on camera that I struck out, it would be super embarrassing.”

When the players didn’t appear ready to give him a pass, he offered, “Do you want to see me hit?” Then shrugged, “Okay,” and joined the girls’ team.

“We wanted to see him hit,” Chanelle Waterstrat, 13, told PEOPLE afterward. “We were expecting maybe a grounder. We were shocked. He hit a double — on the first pitch! He said his game was trashed. Yeah. It wasn’t trashed.”

Over on the football field, Obama threw a pass to 5th grader Steven Osborne — “He threw it strong, but it kinda wasn’t straight,” said Osborne, 10, who caught it and ran it in for a touchdown. “The guys jumped on me. I heard Barack Obama say ‘Where’s my man?’ And he said ‘good job’ and he helped me up.”

