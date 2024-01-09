Barack Obama wins Creative Arts Emmy

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place on Jan. 6 and 7. On the award show's second day, the former president took home his fifth Emmy. He was honored for outstanding narration for the series 'Working: What We Do All Day'. Obama and his wife, Michelle, are also producers on the project, CNN reports. The four-part Netflix series “explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level,” according to the streamer.