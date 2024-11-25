Barbara Taylor Bradford, the 'grand dame of blockbusters', dies aged 91

Barbara Taylor Bradford, the bestselling novelist who wrote A Woman Of Substance, has died at the age of 91.

The Leeds-born author, who sold more than 90 million books, died peacefully at her home on Sunday after a short illness and was "surrounded by loved ones to the very end", a spokeswoman said.

Taylor Bradford, who was often labelled "the grand dame of blockbusters", hit the big time when A Woman Of Substance was published in 1979, making her an overnight success.

The story sold millions of copies and traced the journey of Emma Harte from life as a servant in rural Yorkshire to heading a business empire.

The rags to riches story was followed by many other successful books with the author's works being published in more than 40 languages across 90 countries.

Charlie Redmayne, chief executive of publisher HarperCollins, said the author was a "natural storyteller", adding: "Barbara Taylor Bradford was a truly exceptional writer whose first book, the international bestseller A Woman Of Substance, changed the lives of so many who read it - and still does to this day."

Taylor Bradford, who was made an OBE in 2007 for services to literature, wrote a total of 40 novels during her career - her most recent was The Wonder Of It All, published last year.

Born in May 1933 as the only child of Winston and Freda Taylor, she worked as a typist for the Yorkshire Evening Post before becoming a reporter and then the paper's first woman's editor.

At the age of 20, she moved to London and worked in Fleet Street for Woman's Own and the London Evening News.

She met her husband, American film producer Robert Bradford, in 1961 and they married in London on Christmas Eve in 1963 before moving to New York the following year.

The couple were married for 55 years until he died from a stroke in 2019.

Following a private funeral in New York, the author will be buried alongside her late husband at the city's Westchester Hills Cemetery.